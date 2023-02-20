https://sputniknews.com/20230220/biden-visits-kiev-to-reassure-zelensky-while-support-for-us-proxy-war-in-ukraine-wanes-1107621847.html

Biden Visits Kiev to Reassure Zelensky While Support for US Proxy War in Ukraine Wanes

US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kiev on February 20 in what the western mainstream press characterized as a display of strong US support for... 20.02.2023, Sputnik International

Joe Biden's surprise visit to Kiev signals Washington's continued commitment to the Ukrainian regime, western media reported on Monday. The US president arrived in Kiev at 8 am local time (GMT+2) and was greeted by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Biden reportedly took a nearly ten-hour-long train ride from Poland in a bid to get to the Ukrainian capital.He was seen outside St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky shortly before noon local time.During the meeting with Zelensky, Biden reportedly vowed to provide Ukraine with another $500 million in military assistance in the coming days, which will include artillery ammunition, Javelin missiles and Howitzers. However, he fell short of mentioning the advanced weapons that the Kiev regime seeks.For his part, Zelensky told the press that he and the US president discussed the provision of long-range weapons and other arms which have not been previously supplied to Ukraine.In the course of the joint presser with the Ukrainian president, Biden claimed that Russia's special operation is "failing"."[Russian President Vladimir] Putin thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. I don’t think he’s thinking that right now. He’s just been plain wrong. One year later, the evidence is right here in this room. We stand here together," Biden said. "The Americans stand with you and the world stands with you."Biden's surprise visit to Kiev came while he was expected to arrive in Warsaw, Poland, on February 21 for a two-day trip. US administration officials had repeatedly dismissed questions about the president's potential trip to Ukraine.The US president's visit, which has been lauded as "symbolic" by the US press, came as unnamed US officials expressed concerns about Washington's ability to support Ukraine in the long run. Public support for arming Kiev is likewise fading in the US.Following Biden's State of the Union address, in which he vowed to support Kiev as long as necessary, the US mainstream press quoted a senior administration official as saying that "we will continue to try to impress upon [Ukrainians] that we can’t do anything and everything forever."Likewise, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed skepticism about Ukraine's bid to seize Russia's Crimea, acknowledging that the peninsula is a "red line" for Moscow which may lead to further escalation.In addition, the number of respondents who favor providing weapons to the Kiev regime have fallen below 50% in the US for the first time since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict, according to the latest survey by NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similarly, the number of those who are strongly opposed to sending weapons to Kiev has grown from 19% to 29%.Meanwhile, House GOP lawmakers proposed a Ukraine Fatigue resolution earlier this month, urging the Biden administration to stop providing arms and funds to Kiev and broker peace between the warring parties.While Joe Biden's surprise visit was apparently aimed at reassuring Kiev of Washington's support, the Biden administration is facing pressure from House Republicans who warned the White House that it won't allow it to raise the debt ceiling without certain budget cuts, which could also involve Ukraine funding.

