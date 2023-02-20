https://sputniknews.com/20230220/biden-traveling-to-poland-after-surprise-visit-to-kiev-1107643790.html

Biden Traveling to Poland After Surprise Visit to Kiev

US President Joe Biden is traveling to Poland from February 20-22 for talks with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, and NATO officials on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Biden departed for Warsaw on Monday night after he made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Tuesday morning, Biden will meet with Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation, collective efforts to support Ukraine, and bolstering NATO's deterrence, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Biden will thank Duda and the Polish people for their support of Ukraine, including by welcoming over 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees, Kirby noted, adding that the two leaders will also discuss Poland's important logistical role in facilitating deliveries of military aid to Ukraine from the United States and other Western backers. On Tuesday evening, Biden will deliver remarks on how the US has "rallied the world" to support Ukraine and reiterate Washington's intention to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes," the spokesman said.Biden will also direct part of his speech to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people, Kirby added. On Wednesday, Biden will meet with leaders of the Bucharest Nine nations along NATO's eastern flank and reaffirm the US's support for the security of the NATO alliance, the spokesman said. Biden's trip comes ahead of the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's special military operation and coincides with Putin's own address to his nation on February 21. On February 24, 2022, Russia began its operation in an effort to defend the Russian-speaking region of Donbas from Ukrainian troops. Four former regions of Ukraine have since voted in referendums to join the Russian Federation. Fighting continues between Russian and Ukrainian forces, with both sides expected to engage in offensive operations once weather conditions permit in the spring.

