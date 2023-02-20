LIVE UPDATES: Two Earthquakes Jolt Turkiye-Syria Border

The two countries are still reeling from a series of devastating earthquakes that occurred on February 6, killing tens of thousands of people, toppling buildings and trapping thousands under the rubble.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the border between Turkiye and Syria on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was recorded nine kilometers from the Turkish city of Antakya in Hatay province and 75 kilometers from Syria's Latakia . Meanwhile, Turkish media reported more destruction following the earthquake in Hatay, which had already been turned into rubble by the devastating quake that jolted the country on February 6.

Shortly thereafter, Turkish disaster management agency AFAD reported a second earthquake in Hatay, this time of 5.8 magnitude.

According to a Sputnik correspondent stationed in Turkiye, many people ran out of their homes out of fear that the buildings might collapse in Hatay. The tremor was felt in the neighboring provinces too.

Damascus residents also felt the tremors and ran out into the streets, as they were terrified of more destruction, a Sputnik correspondent deployed in Syria said.

Meanwhile, the EMSC suggests that aside from Turkiye and Syria, the quake was felt in Lebanon, Cyprus and Israel.

On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 40,000 people. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the earthquake became the deadliest in the nation's history.