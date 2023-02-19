https://sputniknews.com/20230219/taliban-deny-reports-alleging-they-banned-contraception-for-women-1107591659.html
Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception for Women
Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception for Women
The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) are not banning the sale of contraceptives to women, Afghanistan's Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman Amar told Sputnik, denying recent reports in Western media.
2023-02-19T11:03+0000
2023-02-19T11:03+0000
2023-02-19T11:03+0000
world
afghanistan
taliban
women's rights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107591498_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d69b3bb65d57b00bc424fba9253a754.jpg
Earlier in the week, a British newspaper reported that the Taliban were prohibiting the sale of all birth control drugs and devices to women in Afghanistan, arguing that their use is part of a "Western conspiracy" aimed to control the number of Muslims. According to the media, one in 14 Afghan women dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth. This claim, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, is also untrue. The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, following a chaotic Western troop withdrawal from the country. Although the new authorities pledged not to discriminate against women, the Taliban has so far failed to deliver on the promise, recently banning women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations. Late last year, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government also ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and state higher education institutions.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20221225/iran-ready-to-assist-afghan-girls-women-in-receiving-higher-education-1105787660.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/13/1107591498_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_768bfe5dac1314473690dcb4b73c8c48.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
contraception in afghanistan, female rights, taliban contraception
contraception in afghanistan, female rights, taliban contraception
Taliban Deny Reports Alleging They Banned Contraception for Women
KABUL (Sputnik) - The Taliban* are not banning the sale of contraceptives to women, Afghanistan's Health Ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman Amar told Sputnik, denying recent reports in Western media.
"In some cases, contraceptives are part of the treatment and are prescribed by the doctor as necessary after examining the patient's condition. The decision to ban [contraceptives] has not been made, this is all hearsay and allegations," the spokesman said.
Earlier in the week, a British newspaper reported that the Taliban
were prohibiting the sale of all birth control drugs and devices to women in Afghanistan, arguing that their use is part of a "Western conspiracy" aimed to control the number of Muslims.
According to the media, one in 14 Afghan women dies of pregnancy-related reasons, which makes Afghanistan one of the most dangerous countries in the world to give birth.
This claim, according to Sharafat Zaman Amar, is also untrue.
25 December 2022, 16:44 GMT
"According to our data, maternal and child mortality in the country has decreased compared to the previous years," he said.
The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, following a chaotic Western troop withdrawal from the country. Although the new authorities pledged not to discriminate against women, the Taliban has so far failed to deliver on the promise, recently banning women from working for international and national non-governmental organizations. Late last year, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government also ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and state higher education institutions.
*The Taliban is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities.