https://sputniknews.com/20230219/russia-burkina-faso-to-create-joint-commission-on-trade-foreign-minister-says-1107588640.html
Russia, Burkina Faso to Create Joint Commission on Trade, Foreign Minister Says
Russia, Burkina Faso to Create Joint Commission on Trade, Foreign Minister Says
Burkina Faso is negotiating a joint commission on economic cooperation and trade with Russia, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba told Sputnik in an interview.
Rouamba said the commission could be set up "this or maybe next year." Once operational, the new body will help the two nations reach treaties in mutually beneficial areas. The minister said she hoped that the permanent Russian diplomatic mission would return to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou. Russia named Alexey Saltykov its new ambassador in Burkina Faso and in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire. He has recently met with Burkina Faso's interim president, Captain Ibrahim Traore, Rouamba said. Rouamba identified defense cooperation as an area of particular importance to the western African country. She said that Burkina Faso and Russia had never broken off their military ties, as evidenced by the growing number of Burkinabe officers receiving military training in Russia.
Russia, Burkina Faso to Create Joint Commission on Trade, Foreign Minister Says

07:18 GMT 19.02.2023
Russian and a Burkina Faso flags are waved by a crowd of protesters gathered for a demonstration in Ouagadougou on October 2, 2022.
Russian and a Burkina Faso flags are waved by a crowd of protesters gathered for a demonstration in Ouagadougou on October 2, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / -
