MoD: Kiev Continues to Plot Provocation to Accuse Russia of Violating Nuclear Convention

Kiev continues to prepare for a large-scale provocation ahead of the 11th special session of the UN General Assembly to accuse Moscow of violating the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

Kiev continues to prepare for a large-scale provocation ahead of the 11th special session of the UN General Assembly to accuse Moscow of violating the Convention on Nuclear Safety, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.To this end, containers with radioactive substances were delivered to Ukraine from "one of the European states" to stage local contamination in the vicinity of a radiation-hazardous object controlled by the Kiev regime, the ministry explained.According to the ministry, the Ukrainian side will then accuse the Russian forces of launching indiscriminate strikes on radiation-hazardous objects in Ukraine, which would allegedly lead to a leakage of radioactive material and contamination of the area.In the Sunday statement, the ministry reiterated the warning issued earlier this week by the Russian military's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response. The department revealed that Ukraine had received support from its US and European sponsors in plotting the provocation. The department put a premium on the fact that missions to the Chernobyl NPP by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel found zero evidence of abnormal radiation levels at the plant or in its vicinity."Multiple IAEA missions to the Chernobyl NPP in April, June and November of 2022, and January of 2023, confirmed normal levels of radiation, without any deviations at the plant or surrounding areas. An IAEA report on the situation regarding nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in Ukraine prepared in September 2022 also mentions a stable radiation situation at the Chernobyl NPP in its conclusion," the military said, adding that two or more IAEA inspectors have been deployed at the plant on a full-time basis to monitor the radiation situation in real time since January 2023.The warning comes ahead of a planned special session of the UN General Assembly on February 22 to address the Ukraine crisis and the need to restore a "just and lasting peace."

