Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect...
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions

08:50 GMT 19.02.2023
Being updated
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Despite pledging overall assistance to Ukraine, the US and its allies in NATO and beyond are apparently not that certain about their ability to provide Ukraine exactly with what they have promised. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier this week that there is no unity within Germany on the matter of sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Kiev.
09:05 GMT 19.02.2023
Borrell Calls for Ramping Up Arms Support to Ukraine in Light of Critical Ammo Shortage
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged the West to step up arms support to Ukraine in light of a critical shortfall of ammunition available to the Ukrainian forces.
"Let's go from words to facts and accelerate our support to Ukraine, because Ukraine is in a critical situation from the point of view of ammunition available," Borrell said during a panel discussion on European security at the Munich Security Conference.
08:49 GMT 19.02.2023
Calling Crimea 'Legitimate Target' for Strikes Shows US as Instigator of Tensions, Kremlin Spokesman Says
The recent statement of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland that labeled Crimea as a legitimate target of Ukrainian strikes underscores the depth of disagreement between the United States and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
Earlier in the week, Nuland said that Ukraine will not be considered safe by the collective West unless Crimea is at least demilitarized and that the US supports Kiev massively hitting Russian military installations in Crimea as it considers them to be legitimate targets.
"This once again highlights the depth of our disagreement, demonstrates, I think, the role of the United States as the main instigator of the international tensions that we have," Peskov said in an interview for a Russian political show.
Peskov also pointed out that Nuland "belongs to a very broad camp of the most aggressive 'hawks' in American politics," adding that "this is a point of view that we know well."
