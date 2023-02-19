International
Breaking News: Russia Slams IDF Airstrike Against Damascus as Violation of International Law by Israel
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230219/japan-us-hold-joint-air-drills-over-sea-of-japan-after-north-koreas-missile-launch-1107593141.html
Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Over Sea of Japan After North Korea's Missile Launch
Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Over Sea of Japan After North Korea's Missile Launch
Japan and the United States conducted joint air exercises over the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's recent missile launch, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) said on Sunday.
2023-02-19T12:03+0000
2023-02-19T12:15+0000
japan
us
north korea
asian version of nato
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_512a03477acf5b3d6a989c562ce4a570.jpg
The air forces of both nations routinely work together to maintain high levels of operational readiness, the statement added. On Saturday, Pyongyang test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometers in 66 minutes. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that the long-range missile had been fired at a high angle and could possibly travel 14,000 kilometers and reach the continental US territory if fired at a regular angle.
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/kim-jong-un-accuses-us-of-creating-asian-version-of-nato-1105971689.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5602edd417beb5596d7021b0aa5c7ad0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, japan, us, us-japan drills, asian nato, deterring north korea
asia, japan, us, us-japan drills, asian nato, deterring north korea

Japan, US Hold Joint Air Drills Over Sea of Japan After North Korea's Missile Launch

12:03 GMT 19.02.2023 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 19.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Joint StaffJapanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Japanese and U.S. joint fighter jets fly in formation over the Sea of Japan, Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2023
© AP Photo / Joint Staff
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan and the United States conducted joint air exercises over the Sea of Japan in response to North Korea's recent missile launch, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) said on Sunday.
"On Feb 19, JASDF F15 [fighter jet] and USAF [United States Air Force] B1 [bomber] and F16 [fighter] conducted tactical exercises in the airspace, Sea of Japan, to mutually reaffirm the readiness under the ironclad Japan-US Alliance," the air force said on Twitter.
The air forces of both nations routinely work together to maintain high levels of operational readiness, the statement added.
Kim Jong-un and scientists and military staff responsible for the development of the Hwasong-17 ICBM. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
World
Kim Jong-un Accuses US of Creating ‘Asian Version of NATO’
1 January, 08:14 GMT
On Saturday, Pyongyang test-fired the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which reached a maximum altitude of 5,768 kilometers (3,584 miles), covering a distance of 989 kilometers in 66 minutes.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Saturday that the long-range missile had been fired at a high angle and could possibly travel 14,000 kilometers and reach the continental US territory if fired at a regular angle.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала