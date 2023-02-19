https://sputniknews.com/20230219/german-foreign-minister-may-run-for-chancellor-as-ruling-coalition-flounders-media-reports-1107591357.html

German Foreign Minister May Run for Chancellor as Ruling Coalition Flounders, Media Reports

German Foreign Minister May Run for Chancellor as Ruling Coalition Flounders, Media Reports

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock would run for chancellor if the governing coalition lost voters' confidence over its handling of the conflict in Ukraine, media reported.

2023-02-19T10:32+0000

2023-02-19T10:32+0000

2023-02-19T10:32+0000

world

germany

survey

olaf scholz

social democratic party of germany (spd)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/01/1095175069_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43c01f7876e52a5905dee61a183be4c0.jpg

A survey published Sunday by German pollster showed that the three-way coalition of Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz stood to lose its majority in parliament if a Bundestag vote was held this week. The French weekly reported, citing a diplomatic source, that Scholz’s reluctant coalition partner and Greens leader Baerbock would throw her hat in the ring if the Bundestag was dissolved. Scholz and Baerbock have been increasingly at odds over their perception of the conflict in Ukraine, with Baerbock controversially saying that Europe was at war with Russia and the veteran leftist dismissing the prospect of a direct armed conflict between NATO and Russia. The poll suggests that opposition conservatives would be the strongest party, at 30% of the vote, if a general election happened this week. Scholz’s SPD came second with 20%, with the Greens unchanged at 19%. The coalition's junior partner, liberal FDP, would have 5%. In a personal rating, SPD’s defense chief Boris Pistorius would have scored the highest (1.6 points), followed by Economics Minister Robert Habeck of the Green party (0.9), Olaf Scholz (0.7) and Annalena Baerbock (0.6).

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/social-democrats-defeat-in-berlin-election-bad-omen-for-chancellor-scholz---expert-1107388109.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany, german ruling coalition flounders, olaf scholz, annalena baerbock