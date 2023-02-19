International
Can't Touch This: Ronaldo Barely Escapes Collision With Saudi Pitch Invader
Can't Touch This: Ronaldo Barely Escapes Collision With Saudi Pitch Invader
Ronaldo emerged unscathed from the ordeal while the man who charged at him was promptly apprehended by security.
Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to avoid getting injured during a suprise encounter with a pitch invader this week.According to media reports, the incident in question occurred on Friday as CR7 was preparing for a Saudi Pro League match between his team Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun.A video that emerged online shows the man running towards Ronaldo before slipping on the pitch and sliding forward, with the footballer barely being able to jump out of the way.The man was promptly apprehended by security, who led him away.Some social media users expressed concern for CR7, with one of them tweeting: "That would have been K.O. for Ronaldo," while another netizen joked that the man who charged at the footballer was sent by Messi.
Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to avoid getting injured during a suprise encounter with a pitch invader this week.
According to media reports, the incident in question occurred on Friday as CR7 was preparing for a Saudi Pro League match between his team Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun.
A video that emerged online shows the man running towards Ronaldo before slipping on the pitch and sliding forward, with the footballer barely being able to jump out of the way.
The man was promptly apprehended by security, who led him away.
Some social media users expressed concern for CR7, with one of them tweeting: “That would have been K.O. for Ronaldo,” while another netizen joked that the man who charged at the footballer was sent by Messi.
