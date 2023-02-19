https://sputniknews.com/20230219/cant-touch-this-ronaldo-barely-escapes-collision-with-saudi-pitch-invader-1107597077.html
Can't Touch This: Ronaldo Barely Escapes Collision With Saudi Pitch Invader
Can't Touch This: Ronaldo Barely Escapes Collision With Saudi Pitch Invader
Ronaldo emerged unscathed from the ordeal while the man who charged at him was promptly apprehended by security.
2023-02-19T15:55+0000
2023-02-19T15:55+0000
2023-02-19T15:55+0000
viral
cristiano ronaldo
pitch invader
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097279783_0:103:3367:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_616128cbc4c94602e35811a87fceb610.jpg
Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to avoid getting injured during a suprise encounter with a pitch invader this week.According to media reports, the incident in question occurred on Friday as CR7 was preparing for a Saudi Pro League match between his team Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun.A video that emerged online shows the man running towards Ronaldo before slipping on the pitch and sliding forward, with the footballer barely being able to jump out of the way.The man was promptly apprehended by security, who led him away.Some social media users expressed concern for CR7, with one of them tweeting: “That would have been K.O. for Ronaldo,” while another netizen joked that the man who charged at the footballer was sent by Messi.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097279783_411:0:3142:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31153c0e417c30102e3f9f8118adbdad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cristiano ronaldo, pitch invader
cristiano ronaldo, pitch invader
Can't Touch This: Ronaldo Barely Escapes Collision With Saudi Pitch Invader
Ronaldo emerged unscathed from the ordeal while the man who charged at him was promptly apprehended by security.
Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to avoid getting injured during a suprise encounter with a pitch invader this week.
According to media reports, the incident in question occurred on Friday as CR7 was preparing for a Saudi Pro League match between his team Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun.
A video that emerged online shows the man running towards Ronaldo before slipping on the pitch and sliding forward, with the footballer barely being able to jump out of the way.
The man was promptly apprehended by security, who led him away.
Some social media users expressed concern for CR7, with one of them tweeting: “That would have been K.O. for Ronaldo,” while another netizen joked that the man who charged at the footballer was sent by Messi.