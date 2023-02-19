https://sputniknews.com/20230219/africa-knows-its-enemy-ugandan-fm-lambasts-western-colonizers-for-attempts-to-isolate-russia-1107589040.html
Africa Knows Its Enemy: Ugandan FM Lambasts 'Western Colonizers' for Attempts to Isolate Russia
Military cooperation with Russia is a matter of "life and death" for Uganda, and Kampala is determined to preserve it despite the pressure and threats of sanctions coming from the West, Ugandan FM Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik
Africa has a “very clear view” and knows “who an enemy is”, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik in an interview, adding that former Western colonizers have no right to tell African states with whom to have ties. The minister pointed that Uganda's military cooperation with Russia is a matter of "life and death" for the African nation, adding that Kampala is determined to preserve it despite the pressure and threats of sanctions coming from the West.Uganda and Russia have long-standing relations dating back to the 1960s, and many Ugandan students have been taught and trained in Russia, the minister said. Odongo also confirmed that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in late July in Saint Petersburg.
In the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West has been exerting the utmost pressure internationally, compelling countries to cut ties with with Moscow and threatening sanctions in a bid to isolate the largest country in the world, an attempt that seems to have yielded no fruit in the former colonies across the African continent.
Africa has a “very clear view” and knows “who an enemy is”, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik
in an interview,
adding that former Western colonizers have no right
to tell African states with whom to have ties.
“We were colonized, and we forgive those who colonized us. Now the colonizers are asking us to be enemies with Russia, who never colonized us; is that fair? It is not, so for us, their enemies are their enemies, our friends are our friends. There should be exclusion, there should not be an interference on that matter,” Odongo said.
The minister pointed that Uganda's military cooperation with Russia is a matter of "life and death" for the African nation, adding that Kampala is determined
to preserve it despite the pressure and threats of sanctions coming from the West.
“Most of our military equipment is Russian-made and so, in spite of the so-called sanctions for Uganda, to continue to defend itself it must continue to renew the equipment it has. So the question of sanctions, it is tricky, but for us, it is a matter of life and death. And we will continue because we must survive,” Odongo added.
Uganda and Russia have long-standing relations dating back to the 1960s, and many Ugandan students have been taught and trained in Russia, the minister said.
Odongo also confirmed that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in late July in Saint Petersburg.