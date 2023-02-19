https://sputniknews.com/20230219/africa-knows-its-enemy-ugandan-fm-lambasts-western-colonizers-for-attempts-to-isolate-russia-1107589040.html

Africa Knows Its Enemy: Ugandan FM Lambasts 'Western Colonizers' for Attempts to Isolate Russia

Military cooperation with Russia is a matter of "life and death" for Uganda, and Kampala is determined to preserve it despite the pressure and threats of sanctions coming from the West, Ugandan FM Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik

Africa has a “very clear view” and knows “who an enemy is”, Ugandan Foreign Minister Abubaker Jeje Odongo told Sputnik in an interview, adding that former Western colonizers have no right to tell African states with whom to have ties. The minister pointed that Uganda's military cooperation with Russia is a matter of "life and death" for the African nation, adding that Kampala is determined to preserve it despite the pressure and threats of sanctions coming from the West.Uganda and Russia have long-standing relations dating back to the 1960s, and many Ugandan students have been taught and trained in Russia, the minister said. Odongo also confirmed that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will take part in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to be held in late July in Saint Petersburg.

