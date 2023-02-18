International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
UPDATES: UK Defense Sec Reportedly Says Kiev to Receive Jets Only After Russia's Special Op Ends
UPDATES: UK Defense Sec Reportedly Says Kiev to Receive Jets Only After Russia's Special Op Ends
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their... 18.02.2023, Sputnik International
UPDATES: UK Defense Sec Reportedly Says Kiev to Receive Jets Only After Russia's Special Op Ends

08:27 GMT 18.02.2023
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.
Despite pledging overall assistance to Ukraine, the US and its allies in NATO and beyond are apparently not that certain about their ability to provide Ukraine exactly with what they have promised. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier this week that there is no unity within Germany on the matter of sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Kiev.
Check out Sputnik's updates for more!
08:43 GMT 18.02.2023
Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters
A view shows gas metering units at the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. The plant was launched on June 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
Energy Crisis in Europe
Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters
08:42 GMT
08:38 GMT 18.02.2023
Germany Reportedly Froze Russian Assets Worth $5.7Bln Since Start of Operation in Ukraine
Germany has frozen Russian assets worth 5.32 billion euros ($5.7 billion) since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago, the local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing data from the German Finance Ministry.

According to the report, the sum consists of the assets of Russian individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list, as well as the Central Bank of Russia.
08:32 GMT 18.02.2023
UK Defense Sec Reportedly Says Kiev Will Only Get Fighter Jets After Russia's Special Op Ends
The British defense minister told German media that Kiev will be provided with modern fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter, only after the end of the Russian special military operation.
08:27 GMT 18.02.2023
Britain's Sunak Pledges More Weapons For Ukraine
Soldiers take part in an exercise at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lvov, Western Ukraine, Friday, Sept 24, 2021. Ukraine, the US, and other NATO countries continue joint military drills in Western Ukraine presenting offensive exercises in town-like surroundings with tanks and other military vehicles involved. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK Prime Minister to Urge Western Countries to Boost Military Support for Kiev, Report Says
05:04 GMT
