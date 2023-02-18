https://sputniknews.com/20230218/top-us-navy-admiral-wanted-to-use-ship-for-treating-covid-was-considered-plotting-media-reports--1107585468.html

Top US Navy Admiral Wanted to Use Ship for Treating COVID, Was Considered Plotting, Media Reports

In 2020 spring, a top aide to then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo received a letter from US Navy Vice Admiral, asking for facilitating usage of USNS Comfort to treat COVID patients. The offer was rejected for fear of political provocation

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in the spring of 2020, Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo received a letter from an American Navy Vice Admiral. The letter asked for facilitating usage of USNS Comfort to treat COVID patients. The offer was rejected for fear of political provocation, the New York Post reports.New York, Covid and ComfortAt the time, Cuomo allowed, because of hospital overcrowding, COVID patients to be treated in nursing homes, which, according to some experts, resulted in at least 15,000 additional casualties. Meanwhile, there were only 37 patients on board the USNS Comfort, a 1,000-bed ship.Against this background, journalists, using an email archive obtained by activist Peter Arbeeny and handed over to the newspaper, found out that Vice Admiral Mike Dumont was asking Cuomo to lift the red tape and use USNS Comfort."We have been trying for days to get the Health Evacuation Coordination Center (HECC) to transfer more patients to us but with little success. We are told by NYC officials the HECC falls under the State’s Department of Health," the email continued. "Our greatest concern is two-fold: helping take the strain off local hospitals, and not wasting high-end capabilities the US military has brought to NYC. We appreciate the help."DeRosa forwarded the letter received to several officials in charge of covid control:Whom to blame?Kopy, reportedly, blamed The Comfort, saying that it was the ship's operating rules that were too complicated and did not allow it to be used as efficiently as possible.DeRosa, reportedly, decided that there was an attempt at political provocation in order to further indict Cuomo for the ineffective fight against the disease.Dumont, who retired in 2021, said there had been a serious misunderstanding and was deeply disappointed."It is discouraging to learn they completely misread and misunderstood the request for assistance," he said. "My request was solely to highlight the low numbers of patients being treated and ask for their help in better utilizing the military medical resources available. There was nothing in the request that was not truthful... How they reached these conclusions is both perplexing and discouraging."However, there was a statement from the then governor of New York that by the time all authorisation procedures had been complied with, the USNS Comfort was no longer needed due to good governance.'We are sorry'Moreover, Cuomo's spokesperson also stated that it was Trump's federal government policies that led to such an unfortunate result.Azzopardi was referring to the April 7 paper from the state Department of Health noted in red that the "USNS Comfort cannot support patients with these conditions at this time" and providing 45 different conditions including "known pregnancy," "all neurosurgical procedures," and "any immunosuppressed patients."Dumont defended the Comfort stating that: "these limits are based upon limited pharmacy capacity, unique medical equipment requirements the ship does not have, or lack of medical specialists in those fields onboard the ship capable of handling those types of patients."Disappointing outcomeAssemblyman Ron Kim, who was in charge of reviewing the exchange of emails, said the story was a typical example of Cuomo's style.In the end, USNS Comfort served only 182 patients, and Javits only 1,095 people.DeRosa declined to comment.

