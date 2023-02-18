https://sputniknews.com/20230218/sweden-finland-should-join-nato-by-mid-july--bloc-chief-says-1107581077.html

Sweden, Finland Should Join NATO by Mid-July, Bloc Chief Says

Sweden, Finland Should Join NATO by Mid-July, Bloc Chief Says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that he was actively working to ensure that Sweden and Finland join the bloc by the NATO summit in Lithuania, scheduled for July 11-12.

2023-02-18T15:48+0000

2023-02-18T15:48+0000

2023-02-18T15:48+0000

military

nato

jens stoltenberg

finland

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092152722_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b8bf3abc14a3fe30ac66eb6dce6d464a.jpg

Stoltenberg pointed out that the ball is technically not in NATO's court, as the bloc had already made a "historic decision" to invite Sweden and Finland to join last year and all NATO allies signed accession protocols for the two Nordic countries. Sweden and Finland abandoned neutrality and applied for NATO membership in May 2022 after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine. The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 after Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm with permission from the Swedish authorities. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then condemned the demonstration and said Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid.

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/election-of-new-nato-secretary-general-least-transparent-procedure-reports-say-1107379069.html

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato, jens stoltenberg, finland, sweden, turkiye