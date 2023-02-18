International
LIVE: Mass Peace Rally Takes Place in Munich
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Sabotage
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/seymour-hersh-says-he-may-write-more-about-nord-streams-destruction-1107580071.html
Seymour Hersh Says He May Write More About Nord Stream's Destruction
Seymour Hersh Says He May Write More About Nord Stream's Destruction
Seymour Hersh has suggested that he may reveal further details about the “mechanism” of this act of sabotage.
2023-02-18T16:08+0000
2023-02-18T16:09+0000
nord stream sabotage
seymour hersh
nord stream
destruction
planning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_0:63:1200:738_1920x0_80_0_0_92adc02f32428ca312139dddc359fd1c.jpg
Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently made bombshell allegations about the United States being responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, has suggested that he may reveal further details about the “mechanism” of this act of sabotage.During an interview with one media outlet, Hersh claimed that the planning of the operation that resulted in Nord Stream’s destruction was “kept pretty separate” and that it was “very covert.”He noted that it was Norway who showed the United States where the undersea pipeline was running relatively close to the surface, so that US divers could get to it and do the deed.The journalist also remarked that the US leadership’s actions essentially resulted in Russian people rallying behind Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi warned that the continuation of the crisis in Ukraine increases the likelihood of incidents such as the destruction of Nord Stream happening again.Earlier this month, Hersh delivered an expose on the Nord Stream destruction, claiming that US navy divers, with assistance from Norway, planted explosive charges at the pipeline under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic during summer 2022.The explosives were triggered about three months later, as US President Joe Biden - who reportedly authorized this scheme - wanted to avoid rousing suspicion, Hersh said citing anonymous sources familiar with the planning of this operation.
https://sputniknews.com/20230216/new-corroborating-evidence-emerges-showing-us-trace-behind-nord-stream-blasts-1107514989.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101347558_68:0:1133:799_1920x0_80_0_0_e3aae1b0bfb764ad87ea89a8951ae9fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream sabotage, nord stream attack
nord stream sabotage, nord stream attack

Seymour Hersh Says He May Write More About Nord Stream's Destruction

16:08 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 16:09 GMT 18.02.2023)
© Photo : Swedish Coast GuardGas leak location on Nord Stream 2
Gas leak location on Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© Photo : Swedish Coast Guard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
In his bombshell expose earlier this month, Hersh claimed that the United States is directly responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipeline.
Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently made bombshell allegations about the United States being responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, has suggested that he may reveal further details about the “mechanism” of this act of sabotage.
During an interview with one media outlet, Hersh claimed that the planning of the operation that resulted in Nord Stream’s destruction was “kept pretty separate” and that it was “very covert.”
“In other words, the president only learned [that] ‘we can do it’,” Hersh said. “I’ll probably write more about the mechanism.”
He noted that it was Norway who showed the United States where the undersea pipeline was running relatively close to the surface, so that US divers could get to it and do the deed.
The journalist also remarked that the US leadership’s actions essentially resulted in Russian people rallying behind Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
Screengrab of video by Swedish media showing underwater drone footage of damaged Nord Stream pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2023
Nord Stream Sabotage
New Corroborating Evidence Emerges Showing US Trace Behind Nord Stream Blasts
16 February, 17:41 GMT
Meanwhile, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi warned that the continuation of the crisis in Ukraine increases the likelihood of incidents such as the destruction of Nord Stream happening again.
"We understand the concern of European countries about the Ukrainian crisis. As the crisis drags on, Europe suffers more and more damage and incidents like Nord Stream explosions are prone to happen from time to time," Wang said while speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Earlier this month, Hersh delivered an expose on the Nord Stream destruction, claiming that US navy divers, with assistance from Norway, planted explosive charges at the pipeline under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic during summer 2022.
The explosives were triggered about three months later, as US President Joe Biden - who reportedly authorized this scheme - wanted to avoid rousing suspicion, Hersh said citing anonymous sources familiar with the planning of this operation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала