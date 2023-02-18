https://sputniknews.com/20230218/seymour-hersh-says-he-may-write-more-about-nord-streams-destruction-1107580071.html

Seymour Hersh Says He May Write More About Nord Stream's Destruction

Seymour Hersh has suggested that he may reveal further details about the “mechanism” of this act of sabotage.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who recently made bombshell allegations about the United States being responsible for the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, has suggested that he may reveal further details about the “mechanism” of this act of sabotage.During an interview with one media outlet, Hersh claimed that the planning of the operation that resulted in Nord Stream’s destruction was “kept pretty separate” and that it was “very covert.”He noted that it was Norway who showed the United States where the undersea pipeline was running relatively close to the surface, so that US divers could get to it and do the deed.The journalist also remarked that the US leadership’s actions essentially resulted in Russian people rallying behind Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.Meanwhile, China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi warned that the continuation of the crisis in Ukraine increases the likelihood of incidents such as the destruction of Nord Stream happening again.Earlier this month, Hersh delivered an expose on the Nord Stream destruction, claiming that US navy divers, with assistance from Norway, planted explosive charges at the pipeline under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic during summer 2022.The explosives were triggered about three months later, as US President Joe Biden - who reportedly authorized this scheme - wanted to avoid rousing suspicion, Hersh said citing anonymous sources familiar with the planning of this operation.

