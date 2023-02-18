https://sputniknews.com/20230218/russian-military-accuses-ukraine-of-using-toxic-munition-near-ugledar---photo-1107577918.html

Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Ugledar - Photo

Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Ugledar - Photo

Ukraine's army dropped a munition carrying an unidentified toxin on the positions of the Russian military near the villages of Urozhainoe and Velikaya Novoselka in the Ugledar direction, Russian military officials told Sputnik.

"In the morning of February 16, two enemy attack drones appeared over Russian positions near Ugledar. One of the drones was immediately shot down, while the other managed to drop a chemical munition on our positions," a military officer said.The explosive detonated and two Russian troops exposed to the attack suffered lung burns, the officer said, adding that both men had the telltale symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting and irritation of mucous membranes. Sputnik has obtained photos of the purportedly chemical munition which looks like a metal cylinder tube covered with a black film on one of its ends.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

