https://sputniknews.com/20230218/russian-military-accuses-ukraine-of-using-toxic-munition-near-ugledar---photo-1107577918.html
Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Ugledar - Photo
Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Ugledar - Photo
Ukraine's army dropped a munition carrying an unidentified toxin on the positions of the Russian military near the villages of Urozhainoe and Velikaya Novoselka in the Ugledar direction, Russian military officials told Sputnik.
2023-02-18T14:13+0000
2023-02-18T14:13+0000
2023-02-18T14:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
chemical attack
toxic chemicals
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106153931_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_db7530db80358f8e98aea2f631ee4a45.jpg
"In the morning of February 16, two enemy attack drones appeared over Russian positions near Ugledar. One of the drones was immediately shot down, while the other managed to drop a chemical munition on our positions," a military officer said.The explosive detonated and two Russian troops exposed to the attack suffered lung burns, the officer said, adding that both men had the telltale symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting and irritation of mucous membranes. Sputnik has obtained photos of the purportedly chemical munition which looks like a metal cylinder tube covered with a black film on one of its ends.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On September 30 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/09/1106153931_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9b7e9f92e392c30d9eb3d9ce1c84ff.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special operation, ukrainian crisis, chemical weapons, conflict in ukraine, ukraine uses chemical weapons, toxins, chemicals
russia's special operation, ukrainian crisis, chemical weapons, conflict in ukraine, ukraine uses chemical weapons, toxins, chemicals
Russian Military Accuses Ukraine of Using Toxic Munition Near Ugledar - Photo
14:13 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 14:29 GMT 18.02.2023)
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine's army dropped a munition carrying an unidentified toxin on the positions of the Russian military near the villages of Urozhainoye and Velikaya Novoselka in the Ugledar direction, Russian military officials told Sputnik.
"In the morning of February 16, two enemy attack drones appeared over Russian positions near Ugledar. One of the drones was immediately shot down, while the other managed to drop a chemical munition on our positions," a military officer said.
The explosive detonated
and two Russian troops exposed to the attack suffered lung burns, the officer said, adding that both men had the telltale symptoms of poisoning, including vomiting and irritation of mucous membranes.
"The fragments of the munition that detonated and the one from the downed drone were sent for examination," the officer said.
Sputnik has obtained photos of the purportedly chemical munition which looks like a metal cylinder tube covered with a black film on one of its ends.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine
on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
On September 30 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.