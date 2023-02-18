International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters
Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters
The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point has increased by 9.5% to 39.2 million cubic meters as of Saturday compared to the day before, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.
2023-02-18T08:42+0000
2023-02-18T08:43+0000
Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Via Ukraine Up by 9.5% to 39.2Mln Cubic Meters

08:42 GMT 18.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point has increased by 9.5% to 39.2 million cubic meters as of Saturday compared to the day before, Russian energy giant Gazprom said.
"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha entry point — 39.2 million cubic meters, as of February 18," the company said, adding that the gas transit request through the Sokhranivka entry point was rejected.
