International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230218/perus-parliament-declares-colombian-president-persona-non-grata-over-remarks-on-police-1107567723.html
Peru's Parliament Declares Colombian President Persona Non Grata Over Remarks on Police
Peru's Parliament Declares Colombian President Persona Non Grata Over Remarks on Police
The Peruvian parliament approved a motion to declare Colombian President Gustavo Petro persona non grata in response to his statements comparing the Peru police to Nazis, the parliament's press office said.
2023-02-18T08:18+0000
2023-02-18T08:18+0000
americas
colombia
peru
gustavo petro
pedro castillo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095753524_0:0:1862:1048_1920x0_80_0_0_3519e5527d9213dd2d3b278758c4bb5f.png
The motion was approved with 72 votes in favor, 29 votes against and seven abstentions, the press office specified. On February 11, Petro reportedly said that the Peruvian police marched "like Nazis against their own people" during almost three months of the unrest in the country. The president of the Foreign Relations Committee in the parliament, Maria del Carmen Alva Prieto, who also presented the motion to the lawmakers, accused Petro of "constantly executing acts of political interference" in Peru's domestic affairs and offending the national police by comparing them with the Nazis. Peru's Foreign Ministry was requested to use the relevant diplomatic channels to send the document to Minister Plenipotentiary of Colombia to Peru, Eufracio Morales. In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of an attempted coup and crimes against the state. The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.
https://sputniknews.com/20220920/colombian-president-condemns-hypocritical-cocaine-war-over-destruction-of-selva-forests-1101022435.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/protests-in-peru-resulted-in-60-deaths-since-december---ombudsmans-office-1107334245.html
americas
colombia
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095753524_0:0:1684:1263_1920x0_80_0_0_98eb004bd739e85b48aeeb57876facba.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
colombia, peru, gustavo petro, protests in peru
colombia, peru, gustavo petro, protests in peru

Peru's Parliament Declares Colombian President Persona Non Grata Over Remarks on Police

08:18 GMT 18.02.2023
© Screenshot/CNN en EspanolGustavo Petro
Gustavo Petro - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
© Screenshot/CNN en Espanol
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Peruvian parliament approved a motion to declare Colombian President Gustavo Petro persona non grata in response to his statements comparing the Peru police to Nazis, the parliament's press office said.
"Support was given to Motion 5607, which proposes to express its rejection of the statements made by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, which constitute an offense to the National Police of Peru, and to declare him persona non grata," the parliament's statement read.
The motion was approved with 72 votes in favor, 29 votes against and seven abstentions, the press office specified.
On February 11, Petro reportedly said that the Peruvian police marched "like Nazis against their own people" during almost three months of the unrest in the country.
Colombia's President Gustavo Petro attends a press conference next to Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (out of frame) at Casa Nariсo Presidential Palace in Bogota, on August 24, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2022
Americas
Colombian President Condemns Hypocritical Cocaine War Over Destruction of Selva Forests
20 September 2022, 20:36 GMT
The president of the Foreign Relations Committee in the parliament, Maria del Carmen Alva Prieto, who also presented the motion to the lawmakers, accused Petro of "constantly executing acts of political interference" in Peru's domestic affairs and offending the national police by comparing them with the Nazis.
Peru's Foreign Ministry was requested to use the relevant diplomatic channels to send the document to Minister Plenipotentiary of Colombia to Peru, Eufracio Morales.
Police in riot gear move to confront anti-government protesters during a march against President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Protesters are seeking immediate elections, Boluarte's resignation, the release of ousted President Pedro Castillo and justice for the protesters killed in clashes with police. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2023
Americas
Protests in Peru Resulted in 60 Deaths Since December - Ombudsman’s Office
11 February, 03:03 GMT
In December 2022, Peru's parliament impeached former President Pedro Castillo. Then-Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, which runs until July 2026. Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office launched a criminal case against him on charges of an attempted coup and crimes against the state.
The cascade of events sparked a wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators have denounced the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and dissolution of the country's parliament.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала