Mass Peace Rally Takes Place in Munich
The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is the world's largest foreign policy and defense forum, held annually since 1963.
12:31 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 18.02.2023)
This comes as the 59th Munich Security Conference, the world's largest foreign policy and defense forum held annually since 1963, has entered its second day.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Munich, Germany, where a peace rally is taking place on Saturday, February 18.
The 'Munich stands up' alliance is demanding that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia be promoted instead of Western weapons being handed over to Kiev.
Recent public opinion polls show that almost half of all Germans (45%) are against the supply of weapons to Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.