Fitness of US Leadership, CNN Sexism, Americans to Ukraine?

political misfits

iran

syria

sanctions

cia

january 6

epstein

ukraine

multipolarity

Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicholas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss updates on protests in Iran, where reliable information on the country can and can’t be found, what could be on the horizon for Iranian society, and what’s complicating earthquake relief in Syria due to US sanctions regime.Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses the public fight amid CIA officials over accusations of spying for Russia, DC police cooperation with Proud Boy leaders ahead of January 6, and where people can look for mechanisms of accountability for ruling class crimes.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the possible deployment of auditors to Ukraine by the Pentagon, how the neutrality of Global South countries on Ukraine affects their populations, Joe Biden’s annual physical results, and predictions for the upcoming presidential primary.The Misfits also discuss Biden's Department of Justice deciding to side with Norfolk Southern in a SCOTUS case about jurisdiction for lawsuits against corporations, deranged tweets by the US ambassador to Afghanistan, and this week’s news of the weird, including the persevering love of gibbons at a Japanese zoo, an MRI misfire in Brazil, and a K-9 officer in a theft charge.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

2023

