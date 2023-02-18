https://sputniknews.com/20230218/fitness-of-us-leadership-cnn-sexism-americans-to-ukraine-1107556487.html
Fitness of US Leadership, CNN Sexism, Americans to Ukraine?
Fitness of US Leadership, CNN Sexism, Americans to Ukraine?
CNN’s Don Lemon sours on his morning cohosts, and an identification might have been made in balloon-gate. 18.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-18T04:01+0000
2023-02-18T04:01+0000
2023-02-18T09:12+0000
political misfits
iran
syria
sanctions
cia
january 6
epstein
ukraine
multipolarity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107556598_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_87b3f845d2ce609b9bf8709a00ece6c7.png
Fitness of US Leadership, CNN Sexism, Americans to Ukraine?
CNN’s Don Lemon sours on his morning cohosts, and an identification might have been made in balloon-gate.
Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicholas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss updates on protests in Iran, where reliable information on the country can and can’t be found, what could be on the horizon for Iranian society, and what’s complicating earthquake relief in Syria due to US sanctions regime.Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses the public fight amid CIA officials over accusations of spying for Russia, DC police cooperation with Proud Boy leaders ahead of January 6, and where people can look for mechanisms of accountability for ruling class crimes.Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the possible deployment of auditors to Ukraine by the Pentagon, how the neutrality of Global South countries on Ukraine affects their populations, Joe Biden’s annual physical results, and predictions for the upcoming presidential primary.The Misfits also discuss Biden's Department of Justice deciding to side with Norfolk Southern in a SCOTUS case about jurisdiction for lawsuits against corporations, deranged tweets by the US ambassador to Afghanistan, and this week’s news of the weird, including the persevering love of gibbons at a Japanese zoo, an MRI misfire in Brazil, and a K-9 officer in a theft charge.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
iran
syria
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107556598_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc5a21842c48ee70d33bf85d8ea5ec19.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
iran, syria, sanctions, cia, january 6, epstein, ukraine, multipolarity, аудио, radio
iran, syria, sanctions, cia, january 6, epstein, ukraine, multipolarity, аудио, radio
Fitness of US Leadership, CNN Sexism, Americans to Ukraine?
04:01 GMT 18.02.2023 (Updated: 09:12 GMT 18.02.2023)
CNN’s Don Lemon sours on his morning cohosts, and an identification might have been made in balloon-gate.
Independent journalist, researcher, and author Nicholas Davies joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss updates on protests in Iran, where reliable information on the country can and can’t be found, what could be on the horizon for Iranian society, and what’s complicating earthquake relief in Syria due to US sanctions regime.
Political scientist, author, and host of the American Exception podcast Aaron Good discusses the public fight amid CIA officials over accusations of spying for Russia, DC police cooperation with Proud Boy leaders ahead of January 6, and where people can look for mechanisms of accountability for ruling class crimes.
Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras discusses the possible deployment of auditors to Ukraine by the Pentagon, how the neutrality of Global South countries on Ukraine affects their populations, Joe Biden’s annual physical results, and predictions for the upcoming presidential primary.
The Misfits also discuss Biden's Department of Justice deciding to side with Norfolk Southern in a SCOTUS case about jurisdiction for lawsuits against corporations, deranged tweets by the US ambassador to Afghanistan, and this week’s news of the weird, including the persevering love of gibbons at a Japanese zoo, an MRI misfire in Brazil, and a K-9 officer in a theft charge.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.