First Anniversary of Special Ukraine Military Operation; Nord Stream Crisis; Crimea Threats

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Federal Reserve is facing a new inflection point as fresh inflation data rolls in, and the economy is not cooling off. Also, the congressional budget appears to inflict severe austerity on the poor.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss this week's essential news stories. President Putin will give an important speech regarding the one-year mark of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine. Also, The US has record trade and tensions with China, and China unites with Russia against multipolarity.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. NATO is struggling to keep up with weapons production, and a US general says Russia has lost the war.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. A Colombian peace caravan is looking to bring peace and justice for afro Colombians and the indigenous people of that nation. Also, the Ohio train derailment disaster continues.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Chirs Hedges argues that a non-ideological anti-war movement is necessary to overcome the existential threat of neoconservative warmongers. Also, Seymour Hersh is talking about the Nord Stream attack, and US lawmakers are preparing to infuriate China by traveling to Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

