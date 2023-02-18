https://sputniknews.com/20230218/death-toll-from-earthquakes-in-turkiye-rises-to-40642-1107576897.html

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Rises to 40,642

Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Rises to 40,642

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Turkiye that hit the country earlier this month has risen to 40,462 people, Yunus Sezer, the... 18.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-18T13:48+0000

2023-02-18T13:48+0000

2023-02-18T13:48+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

death toll

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107335526_0:89:1836:1122_1920x0_80_0_0_41ec190cc0474b85b2f5ea4a9defa43f.jpg

On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unimaginable devastation.The earthquake and its aftershocks have caused destruction within 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter, and affected nearly 20 million people.Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities.

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/turkeys-ruling-party-not-planning-to-postpone-elections-over-earthquake-media-reports-1107544187.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria, death toll