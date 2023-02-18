International
LIVE: Mass Peace Rally Takes Place in Munich
Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Rises to 40,642
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Turkiye that hit the country earlier this month has risen to 40,462 people, Yunus Sezer, the...
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unimaginable devastation.The earthquake and its aftershocks have caused destruction within 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter, and affected nearly 20 million people.Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities.
Death Toll From Earthquakes in Turkiye Rises to 40,642

13:48 GMT 18.02.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Turkiye that hit the country earlier this month has risen to 40,462 people, Yunus Sezer, the head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), said on Saturday.
"Unfortunately, a number of victims is rising and now stands at 40,642 people," Sezer told a briefing.
On 6 February, south-eastern Turkiye and northern Syria were hit by a massive earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale, followed by several powerful aftershocks and then another similar-scale earthquake, causing unimaginable devastation.
The earthquake and its aftershocks have caused destruction within 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter, and affected nearly 20 million people.
Turkish authorities have already described the earthquakes as the "biggest disaster" in the nation's history, as it nearly wiped out several cities.
