Broken Records: Biden After Mississippi Shooting Urges Congress to Act Amid Gun Violence 'Epidemic'
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden in the wake of a mass shooting in Mississippi said gun violence is an epidemic in the US and Congress must take action immediately.
Earlier in the day, at least six people were killed in a string of shootings in Tate County, Mississippi with the suspect now in custody facing murder charges, local law enforcement said in a statement.
"We are 48 days into the year and our nation has already suffered at least 73 mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. Gun violence is an epidemic and Congress must act now," Biden said in a statement on Friday. "These are commonsense steps that Congress could take right now and save lives. We owe action to American communities being torn apart by gun violence."
Biden also said he and his wife are mourning for the six killed in Tate County, Mississippi and grieves with their families and with Americans nationwide as gun violence claims yet more lives.
Biden said the "commonsense" gun law reforms needed include background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers "who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets."
The president also said law enforcement is in close touch with state and local authorities in Mississippi and he has directed all federal support be made available.
The Tate County Sheriff's Office said Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabulta was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with this case. One of the victim's was the suspect's wife, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CNN.
The shooting spree in Mississippi came a day after a gunman left at least one dead in a mass shooting at a mall in Texas and just days after three were killed and five injured during a mass shooting at Michigan State University.