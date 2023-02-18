https://sputniknews.com/20230218/birds-of-a-feather-kims-daughter-reportedly-attends-non-military-event-along-with-his-father-1107563513.html

Birds of a Feather: Kim’s Daughter Reportedly Attends Non-Military Event Along With Her Father

Birds of a Feather: Kim’s Daughter Reportedly Attends Non-Military Event Along With Her Father

Kim’ Jong-Un's daughter was often seen standing by her father’s side during military events, including a recent a parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and his daughter have attended a sports event involving cabinet and ministry of defense staff, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).This was the girl’s fifth appearance in public and the first time that the daughter of the North Korean leader has attended a non-military event.She was seen in public for the first time during the launch of the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on November 18, 2022. Earlier this month, the girl stood by her father’s side as he oversaw a military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.The country’s state media only referred to the girl as Kim’s “beloved child" or "respected child" without naming her. South Korean intelligence officials reportedly argue that she has been identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, was also seen during Friday’s sports games that were organized on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the birth of the country's former leader, Kim Jong Il (Kim Jong Un’s late father). The national celebration is known as the Day of the Shining Star.The sports events included a football game and a tug of war match, both won by the team of the defense ministry staff, KCNA reported.

