‘Another Cylinder to Economic Engine’: Hungary, Germany Seeking to Bolster Defense Ties

Berlin and Budapest have repeatedly locked horns over the latter’s alleged rule of law-related erosion, which doesn’t prevent German companies from continuing to make direct investments into the Hungarian economy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government is seeking to deepen defense cooperation with Germany as he looks to turn his country into a weapons hub, a US media outlet has reported.According to the outlet, the German company Rheinmetall AG is building three factories in Hungary to manufacture tanks, ammunition and explosives.Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, for his part, told reporters that "the defense industry will add another cylinder to our economic engine, similar to what we have already accomplished in other parts of the economy such as the car industry.”He spoke as Rheinmetall AG was cited by the outlet as saying that it is investing "three-digit million euros" in Hungary as the company, which is maker of the Leopard tank, plans to expand its footprint in Europe.One Rheinmetall factory will produce the Lynx armored infantry vehicle, of which Hungary has ordered 218, according to the outlet.It quoted Tamas Varga Csiki, an analyst at the Budapest-based National Public Service University’s Defense Institute, as saying that “at the end of the day, German politicians are happy when their businesses are happy.”The developments come as Berlin and Budapest remain at odds over an array of pressing political issues, including the Ukrainian conflict. Berlin is frustrated about Orban’s refusal to provide Kiev with weapons and his criticism of Germany’s decision to send the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. On the other hand, both sides continue to develop economic partnership, with German companies’ direct investments into the Hungarian economy on the rise.

