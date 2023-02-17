International
By Any Means Necessary
BAMN is your guide to the movement and efforts shaping the world around us: from mass incarceration to the battle between police and water protectors; from efforts to protect the environment to the movement for Black Lives. Stay tuned to by any means necessary five days a week here on Radio Sputnik.
What the Blockade of Cuba Hides From People in the US
What the Blockade of Cuba Hides From People in the US
DC Police Officer Gave Proud Boys Leader Information, Mumia Speaks on Mass Incarceration, Ukraine and The Climate Crisis 17.02.2023
by any means necessary
What the Blockade of Cuba Hides From People In The US
DC Police Officer Gave Proud Boys Leader Information, Mumia Speaks on Mass Incarceration, Ukraine and The Climate Crisis
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss allegations that a Washington, DC police officer delivered tips to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio prior to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, how this allegation exemplifies the kinds of relationships that right-wing groups have with the police in the US, and how this informs the movements against the right-wing and against racist police terror.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by environmental activist Jill Clark-Gollub to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine is contributing to climate change through shifts in the fossil fuel industry, how the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines impacted the environment, how war also amounts to an assault on the climate and why the antiwar movement is also a movement for climate change, and how the conflict in Ukraine has fueled the proliferation of fossil fuel productive activities around the world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature commentary from political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal on mass incarceration and related issues and the bipartisan unity around those issues.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss a recent report on FBI infiltration in the uprisings against racism in 2020 and the lessons about surveillance and the legacy of COINTELPRO that organizers should keep in mind, the ongoing Havana International Book Fair and how the literacy programs promoted by the Cuban government contribute to the resilience of Cuba in the face of Cuban aggression, and recent comments by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the friendship between Mexico and Cuba and proposal on an international campaign against the US blockade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
What the Blockade of Cuba Hides From People in the US

04:07 GMT 17.02.2023
By Any Means Necessary
What the Blockade of Cuba Hides From People In The US
DC Police Officer Gave Proud Boys Leader Information, Mumia Speaks on Mass Incarceration, Ukraine and The Climate Crisis
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss allegations that a Washington, DC police officer delivered tips to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio prior to the January 6th attack on the Capitol, how this allegation exemplifies the kinds of relationships that right-wing groups have with the police in the US, and how this informs the movements against the right-wing and against racist police terror.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by environmental activist Jill Clark-Gollub to discuss how the conflict in Ukraine is contributing to climate change through shifts in the fossil fuel industry, how the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines impacted the environment, how war also amounts to an assault on the climate and why the antiwar movement is also a movement for climate change, and how the conflict in Ukraine has fueled the proliferation of fossil fuel productive activities around the world.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature commentary from political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal on mass incarceration and related issues and the bipartisan unity around those issues.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss a recent report on FBI infiltration in the uprisings against racism in 2020 and the lessons about surveillance and the legacy of COINTELPRO that organizers should keep in mind, the ongoing Havana International Book Fair and how the literacy programs promoted by the Cuban government contribute to the resilience of Cuba in the face of Cuban aggression, and recent comments by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the friendship between Mexico and Cuba and proposal on an international campaign against the US blockade.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
