https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-treasury-says-no-evidence-russia-evaded-oil-cap-received-payments-above-it-1107525932.html
US Treasury Says No Evidence Russia Evaded Oil Cap, Received Payments Above It
US Treasury Says No Evidence Russia Evaded Oil Cap, Received Payments Above It
The US Department the Treasury has found no hard data or evidence that Russia is evading the oil-related sanctions by using the coalition service providers and receiving above-the-cap payments, reads remarks by Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy for the upcoming Americas Crude Summit.
2023-02-17T02:51+0000
2023-02-17T02:51+0000
2023-02-17T02:51+0000
world
2022 russian oil price cap
eu
oil market
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3579edff06f8bdb825f2ceca071e1bcd.jpg
However, there is every chance that Russia "will aggressively seek non-Western services to avoid the cap," the remarks said.Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian energy products since Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The European Union placed on December 5 a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil and was joined by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia.In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president did not consult with OPEC+ allies before signing off on these countermeasures.
https://sputniknews.com/20221208/how-russian-oil-price-cap-may-affect-ordinary-peoples-lives-1105198746.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a31de5bfa141ee690041a2eb3e3e17.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian oil price cap, oil market, us treasury, americas crude summit
russian oil price cap, oil market, us treasury, americas crude summit
US Treasury Says No Evidence Russia Evaded Oil Cap, Received Payments Above It
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department the Treasury has found no hard data or evidence that Russia is evading the oil-related sanctions by using the coalition service providers and receiving above-the-cap payments, according to prepared remarks by Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy for the upcoming Americas Crude Summit in Houston, Texas.
"To my knowledge, there is no hard data or conclusive evidence that supports speculation about Russia evading the sanctions by using Coalition service providers and receiving above-the-cap payments," the remarks said on Thursday.
However, there is every chance that Russia "will aggressively seek non-Western services to avoid the cap," the remarks said.
Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian energy products since Moscow launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The European Union placed on December 5 a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil
and was joined by the Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia.
8 December 2022, 16:35 GMT
In late December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products
if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president did not consult with OPEC+ allies before signing off on these countermeasures.