https://sputniknews.com/20230217/us-navy-aims-to-test-fire-ground-launched-version-of-aargm-er-anti-radar-missile-1107558389.html

US Navy Aims to Test-Fire Ground-Launched Version of AARGM-ER Anti-Radar Missile

US Navy Aims to Test-Fire Ground-Launched Version of AARGM-ER Anti-Radar Missile

Having carried out four successful tests of the extended-range AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM), dubbed the AARGM-ER, the US Navy is now preparing to test launching the missile from a ground-based site.

2023-02-17T22:12+0000

2023-02-17T22:12+0000

2023-02-17T22:12+0000

military

us navy

anti-radar

missile

test

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/09/1099432804_0:151:2840:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_c31789ec4f603467e5d203a53e179100.jpg

Having carried out four successful tests of the extended-range AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM), dubbed the AARGM-ER, the US Navy is now preparing to test launching the missile from a ground-based site.The missile is used to strike enemy radar sites as part of a dangerous mission the Pentagon calls “wild weasel,” after the nimble rodent that goes into the den of its prey as it hunts. However, Soviet military doctrine and those of many former Soviet republics - such as Russia and Ukraine - don’t assign a special mission profile for anti-radar strikes. Other nations call this mission Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD).According to media reports, the Navy did not clarify its method of surface launch, but it could potentially use existing truck-mounted missile launchers, a version of the Mk 41 Vertical Launch System used on US Navy warships, or even a launcher hidden inside a shipping container.Interestingly, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) developed a system for firing the AGM-78 ARM, the HARM’s predecessor, from a truck-mounted launcher in the 1980s, following air defense trouble during the 1973 war.The missile has the ability to be fired using existing data about radar emissions, using an aircraft’s targeting system, or by firing it and letting it detect the target itself.

https://sputniknews.com/20230216/us-orders-nearly-1bln-in-heavy-artillery-ammunition-as-ukraine-burns-through-aid-1107483482.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

us military, us navy, aargm-er anti-radar missile, test-fire, high-speed anti-radiation missile