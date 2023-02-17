International
Turkey's Ruling Party Not Planning to Postpone Elections Over Earthquake, Media Reports
Turkey's Ruling Party Not Planning to Postpone Elections Over Earthquake, Media Reports
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party is not discussing a postponement of the general election due to the earthquake, with the two... 17.02.2023
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106595/07/1065950729_0:9:3213:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_2eba01968efef5dc81198dbad575735b.jpg
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants the vote to be held on May 14, while several fellow party members want June 18, but there are no decisions or intention within the party to move the presidential and parliamentary elections to a later date, the newspaper reported. The report added that the Turkish Supreme Election Council would work on a voting process for the residents who moved from the earthquake zones and for those who stayed in the affected parts of the country. Last week, the leader of Turkiye's opposition Good Party, Meral Aksener, said that the elections in Turkiye might be postponed from May 14 to June 18 because of the devastating earthquakes in the country's southeast. The opposition urged the ruling party not to use the disaster as an excuse to postpone the vote. Turkish broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the general election in the country could be postponed for a period from six months to a year, with the election council expected to authorize the postponement at the request of the ruling party. On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkiye has exceeded 36,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.
13:08 GMT 17.02.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party is not discussing a postponement of the general election due to the earthquake, with the two date options on the table remaining unchanged, Turkish newspaper reported on Friday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants the vote to be held on May 14, while several fellow party members want June 18, but there are no decisions or intention within the party to move the presidential and parliamentary elections to a later date, the newspaper reported.
The report added that the Turkish Supreme Election Council would work on a voting process for the residents who moved from the earthquake zones and for those who stayed in the affected parts of the country.
Last week, the leader of Turkiye's opposition Good Party, Meral Aksener, said that the elections in Turkiye might be postponed from May 14 to June 18 because of the devastating earthquakes in the country's southeast. The opposition urged the ruling party not to use the disaster as an excuse to postpone the vote.
Turkish broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources, that the general election in the country could be postponed for a period from six months to a year, with the election council expected to authorize the postponement at the request of the ruling party.
On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkiye has exceeded 36,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,414 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.
