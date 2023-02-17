https://sputniknews.com/20230217/truss-calls-for-strengthening-of-pacific-defense-alliance-against-china-1107558896.html

Truss Calls for Strengthening of Pacific Defense Alliance Against China

Truss Calls for Strengthening of Pacific Defense Alliance Against China

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss called for further development of a Pacific defense alliance on Friday in order to counter China and support Taiwan, as well as ensure peace in the region.

2023-02-17T22:29+0000

2023-02-17T22:29+0000

2023-02-17T22:29+0000

world

europe

uk

liz truss

china

tokyo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/14/1102469128_0:325:2000:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_535a6eeff9aded5e3cba20d45f6f3532.jpg

The former UK prime minister expressed confidence that building up such defense and economic links "will help protect Taiwan and protect freedom," while deeper economic integration between the island and other countries would prevent escalation of tensions in the region.She also urged the international community to agree on a package of coordinated defense, economic and political measures to support Taiwan.The situation around Taiwan escalated after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the US, Japan and others, have since sent their delegations to the island, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputniknews.com/20221114/how-biden-stumbles-over-statements-about-us-policy-regarding-taiwan-1104093287.html

china

tokyo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk prime minister liz truss, china, taiwan, uk uses taiwan, how uk deals with china, us uk against china, why western countries support taiwan