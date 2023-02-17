https://sputniknews.com/20230217/stoltenberg-says-nato-closely-following-increased-military-ties-between-russia-china-1107552191.html
Stoltenberg Says NATO Closely Following Increased Military Ties Between Russia, China
NATO is closely following the increased military cooperation between Russia and China, with a focus on the two countries' regular joint exercises, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.
"We are following closely the increased and stronger relationship between China and Russia, we see that they operate more together, they have exercises together, they have naval patrols, air patrols together," Stoltenberg said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Russia and China regularly participate in joint military drills as part of their broader cooperation in this field. From February 17-27, the two countries are taking part in trilateral maritime drills together with the South African forces off the South African coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in the Indian Ocean.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO is closely following the increased military cooperation between Russia and China, with a focus on the two countries' regular joint exercises, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.