Seymour Hersh Says More Bombshells Coming; Russia Gate "Experts" Running Scared; Corbyn Banned

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims that there will be more bombshells coming regarding the neocon attack on Germany's Nord Stream pipeline.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is training Ukrainian soldiers to use less ammo. Also, Russian diplomats are issuing warnings that the US is crossing all red lines.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to discuss the Nord Stream attack. Russia is pushing for a UN Security Council meeting over the Nord Stream Attack allegations. Also, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims that there will be more bombshells coming regarding the attack on Germany's Nord Stream pipeline.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss domestic policy. Senate Dems battle the GOP over budget cuts. Also, there is a move to increase social security and food stamps may be lowered as Pentagon spending is increased.Diane Sare, political organizer and 2024 candidate for the New York US Senate joins us to discuss the "Rage Against War" rally. The former senatorial candidate talks about the need to cross ideological lines and address the international existential crisis of nuclear annihilation.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The people in Gaza suffer in the winter due to frequent power cuts. Also, right-wing Israeli leaders are calling for an invasion of the West Bank.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss foreign policy. Several African nations are looking to form an axis against Western imperialism. Also, the media is ignoring the Nord Stream controversy and Jeremy Corbyn is banned from running for office in the labour party.Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss the Ukraine conflict. NATO focuses on weapons production as a US general says that the war is lost. Also, Moscow is vowing to see the pipeline investigation through.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange joins us to discuss the media. Russia gate "experts" are getting concerned that their disinformation operation will be exposed. Also,the media is trying to ignore the Nord Stream allegations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

