Russia Starts Ground Tests of Its New TrUMP Heavy Drone
Russia Starts Ground Tests of Its New TrUMP Heavy Drone
The maiden flight of the TrUMP drone, which was designed to implement both military and civilian tasks, is expected to take place in April
Russia Starts Ground Tests of Its New TrUMP Heavy Drone

11:09 GMT 17.02.2023
A Russian UAV
A Russian UAV - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The maiden flight of the TrUMP drone, which was designed to implement both military and civilian tasks, is expected to take place in April.
The new Russian drone known as the “Transport Aviation Multifunctional Platform,” or by its Russian-language acronym “TrUMP”, is undergoing ground tests, a source in the country’s military and industrial sector told Sputnik.
According to the source, the unmanned aerial vehicle’s developers are due to check the drone’s systems and control mechanisms during the tests, which are conducted ahead of the UAV’s maiden flight, slated for April.
The tests come after Sputnik quoted the source as saying that Russian engineers had developed the TrUMP drone to be capable of delivering up to 250 kilograms of useful cargo for distances up to 600 km (370 miles).

The UAV reportedly has a cruising speed of 195 km (121 miles) per hour, and a flight ceiling of 3,000 meters (1.8 miles). It features a 2,650 liter cargo compartment, and can drop loads via parachute if necessary to the mission.

The source said that the UAV, which is designed to deliver cargo to ground forces, can also act as a strike drone thanks to downward-folding cargo compartment doors. Additionally, the drone can be used for civilian purposes.
