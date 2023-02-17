https://sputniknews.com/20230217/rec-helping-exporters-seek-niches-in-southeast-asia-markets-1107533150.html

REC Helping Exporters Seek Niches in Southeast Asia Markets

Amid the Ukraine crisis, Russian companies have begun to actively seek new markets abroad, including in Southeast Asia, and the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) helps companies find their niche in the fast-growing Asian market.

"The Southeast Asian market is new for Russian products and at the same time not as competitive as the Chinese market. Today, it offers ample opportunities for Russian companies to make themselves known and find a loyal consumer, while the partner infrastructure created by the REC, both within the framework of the Agribusiness Pavilion development program implemented jointly with the Russian Ministry of Agriculture and through Russian online stores, closes the entire export cycle for Russian companies, right up to promotion," REC Vice President Alexey Solodov said.In Southeast Asia, Russian agribusiness companies can present their products free of charge at the Good Food Russia demonstration and tasting pavilion in Vietnam. Starting in 2022, program participants will also receive free access to foreign retail chains, product registration for market entry, transportation of exhibition samples, supermarket promotions, and other services.Manufacturers of food and other products, including consumer goods, cosmetics and household goods, can enter export markets through Russian online stores under the "Made in Russia" brand on popular online marketplaces.Nine Russian stores are now successfully operating in the online marketplaces of Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia - Lazada.vn, RedMart and Shopee.vn.The REC runs the Russian National Stores project together with accredited service partners who import goods from Russia to Asian markets, have their own and partnering networks of online and offline stores, and also provide marketing services to Russian companies.In 2022, sales of Russian products in the Southeast Asian market exceeded 60 million rubles, when the National Store project was relaunched.Producers can place their products in national stores through the “Placement in National Stores” service on the "My Export” digital platform. Producers can also apply for the placement of their agribusiness products in demonstration and tasting pavilions on the REC website.

