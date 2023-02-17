https://sputniknews.com/20230217/polls-show-trust-in-president-putin-stands-at-almost-80-in-russia-1107543479.html

Polls Show Trust in President Putin Stands at Almost 80% in Russia

Polls Show Trust in President Putin Stands at Almost 80% in Russia

The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.1%, with 76% of Russians approving of his professional performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from February 6-12 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 1% and a confidence level of 95%. According to the survey, 79.1% of Russians indicated that they trusted the president, up 1.1 percentage point from a week earlier, with 16.7% saying the opposite. The survey also revealed that 76% of the respondents approved the president's professional performance, while 14.3% expressed the opposite view. A similar poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation from February 10-12 among 1,500 adult respondents found that 79% of Russians rate Putin's professional performance positively, with 76% trusting the president.

