The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.1%, with 76% of Russians approving of his professional performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday.
The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from February 6-12 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 1% and a confidence level of 95%. According to the survey, 79.1% of Russians indicated that they trusted the president, up 1.1 percentage point from a week earlier, with 16.7% saying the opposite. The survey also revealed that 76% of the respondents approved the president's professional performance, while 14.3% expressed the opposite view. A similar poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation from February 10-12 among 1,500 adult respondents found that 79% of Russians rate Putin's professional performance positively, with 76% trusting the president.
Polls Show Trust in President Putin Stands at Almost 80% in Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The level of confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.1%, with 76% of Russians approving of his professional performance, a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said on Friday.
The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted from February 6-12 among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 1% and a confidence level of 95%.
According to the survey, 79.1% of Russians indicated that they trusted the president, up 1.1 percentage point from a week earlier, with 16.7% saying the opposite.
The survey also revealed that 76% of the respondents approved the president's professional performance, while 14.3% expressed the opposite view.
A similar poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation from February 10-12 among 1,500 adult respondents found that 79% of Russians rate Putin's professional performance positively, with 76% trusting the president.