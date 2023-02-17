Pentagon's Top China Official Arrives in Taiwan Amid Balloon Crisis, Media Reports

International
US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the first senior US defense official to travel to the island since 2019, the British media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
In 2019, Heino Klinck, then deputy assistant secretary for East Asia, was the most senior US defense official to visit the self-governed island in four decades. Chase’s trip to Taiwan comes amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing. The US contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.
14:09 GMT 17.02.2023
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015.
Chinese military vehicles carrying DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles, potentially capable of sinking a U.S. Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in a single strike, drive past Tiananmen Gate during a military parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II, in Beijing on Sept. 3, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2023
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the first senior US defense official to travel to the island since 2019, the British media reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
In 2019, Heino Klinck, then deputy assistant secretary for East Asia, was the most senior US defense official to visit the self-governed island in four decades.
Chase’s trip to Taiwan comes amid heightened US-China tensions after a Chinese balloon seen traversing the continental US a few weeks ago sparked a diplomatic furor that led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his imminent trip to Beijing.
The US contends the balloon was part of an international surveillance program operated by China, while Beijing says it was a meteorological research balloon that was blown off course.
