North Korean Leader Pays Tribute to Late Kim Jong Il on Birthday Anniversary

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to the memory of his farther and the country's former leader, Kim Jong Il, on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of his birthday, which is an annual national celebration known as the Day of the Shining Star, the Korean news agency reported on Friday.

Kim did not attend the remembrance ceremony, but a basket of flowers was laid on his behalf to the statues of Kim Jong-il and his farther, North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung, at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, located in Pyongyang, the report said. In addition, representatives from the government, ministries, central and law enforcement agencies paid tribute to the late North Korean leaders on the occasion of the national celebration, the state-run news agency said. Kim Jong-un reportedly attended last year's remembrance ceremony at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in person. According to the official North Korean version, Kim Jong-il was born on February 16, 1942 in North Korea. According to unofficial sources, he was born on February 16, 1941 in the village of Vyatskoye in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory. The former North Korean leader died on December 17, 2011. Foreign media reported that Kim Jong-il suffered from diabetes and heart issues.

