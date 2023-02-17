https://sputniknews.com/20230217/moscow-summons-dutch-ambassador-over-attempts-to-hold-russia-responsible-for-mh17-case-1107546670.html

Moscow Summons Dutch Ambassador Over Attempts to Hold Russia Responsible for MH17 Case

Dutch Ambassador to Russia Gilles Beschoor Plug was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday over the attempts of the Dutch authorities to hold Russia responsible for the MH17 crash.

In November, the Hague District Court ruled that two Russian citizens were guilty of the MH17 plane crash in eastern Ukraine in 2014, and of killing 298 of its passengers. Earlier in February, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said that the investigation into the crash of the MH17 failed to gather sufficient evidence to initiate new trials, so the investigation was halted. Later, the Dutch Foreign Minister, Wopke Hoekstra, said that the Netherlands and Australia will continue to hold Russia accountable for the MH17 crash. The ministry underscored that Russia does not recognize the results of JIT's investigation, in which it did not take part. In addition, the Dutch ambassador was told about the unacceptability of obstructing the work of the Russian embassy and the performance of its direct functions, including those related to work with public and historical memorial organizations, as well as political science platforms.

