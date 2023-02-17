McKinsey's Senior Managers' Houses Raided in Macron's Campaign Funding Probe, Media Reports

https://sputniknews.com/20230217/mckinseys-senior-managers-houses-raided-in-macrons-campaign-funding-probe-media-reports-1107558725.html
French police have raided the houses of senior managers of US consulting firm McKinsey as part of the investigation into the funding of French President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 presidential election campaign, the French newspaper reported, citing sources.
The searches were conducted on January 31 in Paris, the newspaper reported, adding that an "important" individual was among those whose homes had been raided. In November 2022, French prosecutors launched an investigation against Macron, whose 2017 presidential campaign is suspected of being illegally funded by McKinsey. The case is reportedly being investigated by three judges. First of all, they plan to check all possible links between the French leader and the UK consulting company. The prosecutors will study whether "favoritism" and "illegal financing of the election campaign" took place.In December 2022, the office Macron's Renaissance party and headquarters of McKinsey in Paris were searched by investigators as part of the probe.Macron himself has said he learned about the investigation from the media. The French president has stated that his 2017 campaign accounts have already been repeatedly checked and "no one has written or called" him in connection with the case.
PARIS (Sputnik) - French police officers have raided the houses of four former and acting senior managers of US consulting firm McKinsey as part of the investigation into the funding of French President Emmanuel Macron's 2017 presidential election campaign, the French newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources.
The searches were conducted on January 31 in Paris, the newspaper reported, adding that an "important" individual was among those whose homes had been raided.
In November 2022, French prosecutors launched an investigation against Macron, whose 2017 presidential campaign is suspected of being illegally funded by McKinsey. The case is reportedly being investigated by three judges. First of all, they plan to check all possible links between the French leader and the UK consulting company. The prosecutors will study whether "favoritism" and "illegal financing of the election campaign" took place.
In December 2022, the office Macron's Renaissance party and headquarters of McKinsey in Paris were searched by investigators as part of the probe.
Macron himself has said he learned about the investigation from the media. The French president has stated that his 2017 campaign accounts have already been repeatedly checked and "no one has written or called" him in connection with the case.