The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Last month saw fierce battles in Donetsk with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar.
