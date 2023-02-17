International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Urges Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Residents to Evacuate Immediately
LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Urges Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Residents to Evacuate Immediately
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
Wagner PMC near Artemovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Kiev Urges Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Residents to Evacuate Immediately

08:35 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 08:51 GMT 17.02.2023)
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev, noting that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.
Last month saw fierce battles in Donetsk with Russian forces successfully liberating the strategic town of Soledar.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
09:24 GMT 17.02.2023
Top EU Diplomats to Discuss 10th Package of Russia Sanctions on February 20
EU foreign ministers will discuss the completion of the approval of the 10th package of sanctions against Russia at a meeting on February 20, a high-ranking European source told reporters in Brussels on Friday.
The ministers also expect to approve the new sanctions before February 24, the source added.
08:45 GMT 17.02.2023
Ukrainian Troops Fire 10 Shells of 155 Mm Caliber in Donetsk, DPR Says
Ukrainian troops fired 10 shells of 155 mm caliber at the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, the DPR officials reported.
08:30 GMT 17.02.2023
Kiev Lost Almost All Experienced Pilots During Conflict, Wagner Group Officer Says
Ukraine has lost almost all its experienced pilots during the conflict and has mainly novices in its air force at the moment, a Wagner Group aviation commander said on Friday.

"The enemy's aviation had heavy losses, and, now, there are mostly young people from Instagram [banned in Russia for extremism]. If our people are all experienced, they have, I believe, only youngsters. In aviation, you need experience to work fine. Just pulling a control column will not do," the officer, whose call sign is "Highlander", told reporters.

He added that experience could be gained only over time in various combat operations, and Russian forces have many people with the necessary experience from previous military conflicts.

The Wagner Group is a private military company that has been participating in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine since the start and plays an important role in the current siege of the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in Donbass.
08:29 GMT 17.02.2023
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Urges Artemovsk (Bakhmut) Residents to Evacuate Immediately
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Friday urged all "law-abiding and patriotic" residents of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), to evacuate from the city immediately.

"I appeal to the civilians who are still in Bakhmut. If you are adequate, law-abiding and patriotic citizens, you must evacuate immediately," she wrote on Telegram.

The official said that about 6,000 people were still in the city, stormed by Russian forces, adding that by staying they put themselves and their loved ones in danger.

"Second, you are creating additional problems and risks for all those people who are trying to help you (the military, the national police, volunteers). Third, you prevent our defense and security forces from working normally in the city. Because they have to be concerned about your safety all the time. Therefore, I once again urge you to evacuate immediately,” Vereshchuk said.

Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is considered of strategic importance. Russian forces have gained ground in the city's northern part and blocked three out of four routes supplying Ukrainian troops since last Friday. Earlier this week, local media reported that Ukrainian archival documents were being evacuated from the city.
