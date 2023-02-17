International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputniknews.com/20230217/high-seas-containment-us-military-assets-near-china-1107545938.html
High Seas Containment: US Military Assets Near China
High Seas Containment: US Military Assets Near China
While the United States seems to be quite fond of lecturing other countries about where they should or should not deploy their troops, it also has no problem... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-17T15:16+0000
2023-02-17T15:16+0000
multimedia
infographic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107545470_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5c08417b89d7c05bf806eeb42a866430.png
One such example is East Asia where the US has dozens of military bases positioned in close proximity to China, with over 100 military installations located in Japan alone.The US does not even make a secret that all this military might is gathered there to help contain China and to restrict the sea access for Beijing.Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107545470_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_be703036749495de86c58a49f42410bc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, инфографика
infographic, инфографика

High Seas Containment: US Military Assets Near China

15:16 GMT 17.02.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
While the United States seems to be quite fond of lecturing other countries about where they should or should not deploy their troops, it also has no problem with stationing large contingents of US troops on other countries’ doorstep – all for the sake of peace, of course.
One such example is East Asia where the US has dozens of military bases positioned in close proximity to China, with over 100 military installations located in Japan alone.
The US does not even make a secret that all this military might is gathered there to help contain China and to restrict the sea access for Beijing.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!
us bases near china desk - Sputnik International
us bases near china mob - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала