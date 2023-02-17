https://sputniknews.com/20230217/high-seas-containment-us-military-assets-near-china-1107545938.html
High Seas Containment: US Military Assets Near China
While the United States seems to be quite fond of lecturing other countries about where they should or should not deploy their troops, it also has no problem with stationing large contingents of US troops on other countries’ doorstep – all for the sake of peace, of course.
One such example
is East Asia where the US has dozens of military bases positioned in close proximity to China, with over 100 military installations located in Japan alone.
The US does not even make a secret that all this military might is gathered there to help contain China and to restrict the sea access for Beijing.
Explore Sputnik's infographics to find out more!