On February 4, Biden ordered the US military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon - three days after it first became public knowledge. Less than a... 17.02.2023, Sputnik International
During a media briefing on Thursday, Biden stressed the unknown objects were not threats but then later said he would order similar threats to be shot down, confusing the issue even further.Biden also said he would direct his team to develop criteria to determine which objects are threats and which are benign. After the news conference, Biden moved to leave without taking questions; however, he momentarily paused as reporters shouted questions at him and appeared confused. He returned to the podium and admonished the press gaggle before saying: “You can come to my office and ask a question when we have more polite people.” Biden then walked away again, paused again, then proceeded to the back.Biden's decision to shoot down the initial balloon increased tensions with China, something he hopes to resolve through conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Here’s a Threat, There’s a Threat, Everything's a Threat-Threat
On February 4, Biden ordered the US military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon - three days after it first became public knowledge. Less than a week later, more objects showed up in the skies, though the government claimed to not know their purpose or origin. They, too, were shot down.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Biden stressed the unknown objects were not threats but then later said he would order similar threats to be shot down, confusing the issue even further.
Biden also said he would direct his team to develop criteria to determine which objects are threats and which are benign.
After the news conference, Biden moved to leave without taking questions; however, he momentarily paused as reporters shouted questions at him and appeared confused. He returned to the podium and admonished the press gaggle before saying: “You can come to my office and ask a question when we have more polite people.” Biden then walked away again, paused again, then proceeded to the back.
Biden's decision to shoot down the initial balloon increased tensions with China, something he hopes to resolve through conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.