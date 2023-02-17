International
Former White House Adviser: South Africa's Naval Drills With Russia, China 'Not Acceptable'
Former White House Adviser: South Africa's Naval Drills With Russia, China 'Not Acceptable'
South Africa's participation in the upcoming joint naval military exercises with Russia and China is "not acceptable", former deputy assistant to the US president, Fiona Hill, said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
South Africa's participation in the upcoming joint naval military exercises with Russia and China is "not acceptable," Fiona Hill, who served as the former deputy assistant to the US president, said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.Hill, who works as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, also emphasized the West should be worried about the naval drills as the exercises will underscore the level to which their ties have risen within the framework of the Global South.While South Africa is preparing to host its second joint military naval exercises with Russia and China from February 17-27, it has been repeatedly criticized by the West.David Feldmann, spokesperson for the US Embassy in South Africa, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed concern over South Africa's intention to hold exercises with Russia and China.Responding to criticism, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said all countries hold military exercises with their friends worldwide, adding that it is the natural course of relations. Her statement came at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his January visit to South Africa.Concerning the naval drills, her Russian counterpart also said he does not understand how conducting exercises by three sovereign states without violating any rule of international law could cause such "mixed" reactions.At the same time, Lavrov questioned why there was such a reaction from the US.South Africa’s Department of Defense spokesman Siphiwe Dlamini also said the country will not reconsider its participation in the exercises.
South Africa is going to host its second joint naval military exercises off the coast of its southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province with its BRICS allies, Russia and China, which has made the African country object of criticism by the West. However, South Africa has already expressed hope that such trilateral exercises will become regular practice.
South Africa's participation in the upcoming joint naval military exercises with Russia and China is "not acceptable," Fiona Hill, who served as the former deputy assistant to the US president, said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.
"And other countries should not be doing that too," she added.
Hill, who works as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, also emphasized the West should be worried about the naval drills as the exercises will underscore the level to which their ties have risen within the framework of the Global South.
While South Africa is preparing to host its second joint military naval exercises with Russia and China from February 17-27, it has been repeatedly criticized by the West.
David Feldmann, spokesperson for the US Embassy in South Africa, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed concern over South Africa's intention to hold exercises with Russia and China.
Responding to criticism, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said all countries hold military exercises with their friends worldwide, adding that it is the natural course of relations. Her statement came at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his January visit to South Africa.
Concerning the naval drills, her Russian counterpart also said he does not understand how conducting exercises by three sovereign states without violating any rule of international law could cause such "mixed" reactions.
At the same time, Lavrov questioned why there was such a reaction from the US.

“US colleagues believe that only they can conduct exercises around the world," he stated. "Now they are actively engaged in naval exercises as part of the Indo-Pacific strategies around China, in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Strait, and this does not cause any mixed reaction from anyone.”

South Africa’s Department of Defense spokesman Siphiwe Dlamini also said the country will not reconsider its participation in the exercises.

“I’d like to repeat that the exercise will go ahead with the two countries in South Africa in February," he stated. "In relation to the military-to-military relations between these two countries and many others, which include the United States, where exercises have been held with each of those countries.”

