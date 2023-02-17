https://sputniknews.com/20230217/eu-facing-internal-divisions-in-dealing-with-migration-says-eu-commissioner-1107556976.html
EU Facing Internal Divisions in Dealing With Migration, Commissioner Says
EU Facing Internal Divisions in Dealing With Migration, Commissioner Says
The EU is facing internal divisions in its dealing with migration flows, as member states cannot agree on a common position due to their individual relations with countries of origin of migrants, said EU Commissioner for Home Affairs.
2023-02-17T19:50+0000
2023-02-17T19:50+0000
2023-02-17T20:12+0000
world
eu
ylva johansson
migrants
refugee
munich security conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107556828_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_135d801dba86bf13ddac0acc130988f9.jpg
The commissioner added that the EU needed to work closely with states outside the bloc to protect its external borders and manage migration "in an orderly way."Johansson said earlier this month that the number of asylum seekers in 2022 had reached 1 million, with another 300,000 illegal entries. About 60% of those asylum bids were from people who did not need international protection, the commissioner added.The European Commission links the heavy workload on migration services with the Ukraine conflict. Last year, the EU faced an influx of millions of Ukrainian refugees who, unlike people from other countries, receive refugee status automatically.For years, migration has been one of the major issues within the EU as member states have different approaches to the issue, with such countries as Austria and Hungary traditionally sharing a tougher migration policy than the rest of the bloc.
https://sputniknews.com/20230201/eu-parliaments-largest-faction-proposes-building-walls-on-external-borders-1106895442.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/11/1107556828_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b4f56d47c43ddaac1fdce54aa9c5b61d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu, eu commissioner for home affairs, migrants crisis eu 2023, ukraine refugees eu, eu division, european inner conflicts, ylva johansson, eu asylum bids records, eu immigration policy
eu, eu commissioner for home affairs, migrants crisis eu 2023, ukraine refugees eu, eu division, european inner conflicts, ylva johansson, eu asylum bids records, eu immigration policy
EU Facing Internal Divisions in Dealing With Migration, Commissioner Says
19:50 GMT 17.02.2023 (Updated: 20:12 GMT 17.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is facing internal divisions in its dealing with migration flows, as member states cannot agree on a common position due to their individual relations with countries of origin of migrants, EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Friday.
"We have an internal challenge [on the issue of immigration] that is that we need to speak with one voice as team Europe. We are coming closer to that, but this is sometimes a challenge, as different members have different relations with some countries," Johansson said at the Munich Security Conference.
The commissioner added that the EU needed to work closely with states outside the bloc to protect its external borders and manage migration "in an orderly way."
Johansson said earlier this month that the number of asylum seekers in 2022 had reached 1 million, with another 300,000 illegal entries. About 60% of those asylum bids were from people who did not need international protection, the commissioner added.
The European Commission links the heavy workload on migration services
with the Ukraine conflict. Last year, the EU faced an influx of millions of Ukrainian refugees
who, unlike people from other countries, receive refugee status automatically.
For years, migration has been one of the major issues within the EU as member states have different approaches to the issue, with such countries as Austria and Hungary traditionally sharing a tougher migration policy than the rest of the bloc.