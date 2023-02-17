https://sputniknews.com/20230217/dr-congo-made-significant-advances-in-school-enrollment-report-reveals-1107507391.html

DR Congo Made Significant Advances in School Enrollment, Report Reveals

The recent reforms implemented by DRC's government, in particular fee-free basic education, have resulted in remarkable progress in school enrolment and attendance in the country.

The recent reforms implemented by DRC's government, in particular fee-free basic education, have resulted in remarkable progress in school enrollment and attendance in the country, a report published by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNESCO has revealed. The report, titled "Spotlight on Basic Education Completion and Foundational Learning," mainly focuses on the progress and challenges of basic education in the DRC, outlining positive practices used to enhance fundamental learning so that basic education is completed.According to the report, significant numbers of students have completed elementary school in the country compared to previous years. The primary education completion rate increased from 32% in 2000 to 47% in 2010 and 71% in 2020. The latter also included late entry and massive repetition. It was underscored the high gross enrollment ratio should be considered in the context of the current government’s free primary education policy, implemented since September 2019, which eliminated fees for school years from 1 to 8. Approximately 2.5 million children entered schools since free primary education was launched. After the policy was introduced, "classrooms were seriously overcrowded," the report underlined, due to the increased number of students seeking to study, while the number of teachers appeared to decrease. As such, student–teacher ratios "became untenable." However, apart from that, even though the DRC has registered high gross enrollment ratios, almost 3.5 million children aged 6 to 11 are out of primary school now.The report noted long-term effects of the policy are difficult to evaluate as the COVID-19 pandemic entailed two periods of school closures in the country. It was highlighted the reform of free basic education should continue in order to reach maximum student enrollment.The government's efforts aimed at improving basic language learning at schools were also praised in the report. In recent years, language became a major subject in the curriculum, and national standards for reading in French and four other national languages were established. However, estimates showed that at the end of primary school, 73% of students fell below the minimum threshold in 2019.It was emphasized the quality of education remains low, while "no noticeable attempt has been made to improve it on a large scale and in a lasting manner." The report concluded that despite some progress, basic outcomes are still low with multiple challenges persisting. The major problems include insufficient funding, lack of equipment and necessary facilities, as well overcrowding due to increased attendance. Apart from free primary education, the government introduced some other measures to improve the country's education system under the Education and Training Sector Strategy 2016-2025, including professional teacher training, the creation of pre-primary classes and the implementation of a quality assurance mechanism.

