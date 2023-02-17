https://sputniknews.com/20230217/black-mamba-kiss-of-death-zambia-criticizes-foreign-debt-interest-rates-1107533418.html

'Black Mamba Kiss of Death': Zambia Criticizes Foreign Debt Interest Rates

Zambia needs reductions to the principal of its external debt, the country's president Hakainde Hichilema said on local radio Thursday, criticizing the "suicidal" interest rates set.

Zambia needs reductions to the principal of its external debt, the country's president, Hakainde Hichilema, said on local radio on Thursday, criticizing the "suicidal" interest rates which he compared to a "black mamba kiss of death."The country has to "be able to get the principal down," he told Zambia's radio.The statement came while Zambia is grappling to achieve a $13.04 billion foreign debt rstructuring under the G20 Common Framework after the country defaulted in November 2020. The crucial part of the external debt of $6 billion was provided by Chinese creditors, according to the official government data.The country's external debt was reportedly taken on by previous governments before Hichilema was elected president in August 2021.Another African country, Ghana, has already addressed that framework, requesting a revamp in January."There is the likelihood that Ghanaian external debt restructuring could occur ahead of Zambia,” said Samantha Singh, senior markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. She explained that the bilateral component of Ghana's overall debt - especially the part of its debt owned by China - is not as large compared to countries seeking debt treatment under the framework.As of October 2022, Ghana's public debt was equal to $37.4 billion, of which 58% was external with only $1.7 billion owed to China.High external debt is one of the problems persisting in many African countries. Not only Ghana and Zambia experience issues paying their debts. According to a 2022 report by the World Bank, more than half of low-income countries, most of which are African, fail to cope with their foreign debts with high debt-to-GDP ratios.Concerning Africa's foreign debts issue, Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo addressed African nations in December 2022, urging them not to get loans from the West anymore.Speaking on the external loans of African nations in June 2022, Senegalese president and the outgoing chairman of the African Union, Macky Sall, criticized international organizations for giving Africa a bad deal. He also recognized the crucial role of the African Development Bank and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in the continent's development.At the same time, 2023 is seeing more countries expected to join Chad, Zambia, Ethiopia and Ghana in attempts to restructure their external debt under the G20 Common Framework, according to Antonio Pedro, the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

