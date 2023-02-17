https://sputniknews.com/20230217/au-commissioner-praises-ethiopias-role-in-promoting-intra-african-trade-1107494695.html
AU Commissioner Praises Ethiopia's Role in Promoting Intra-African Trade
AU Commissioner Praises Ethiopia's Role in Promoting Intra-African Trade
Africa Union's Commissioner Albert Muchanga has outlined the increase of Ethiopia's role in promoting intra-African trade in an interview to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) published on Thursday.
2023-02-17T02:22+0000
2023-02-17T02:22+0000
2023-02-17T02:22+0000
africa
east africa
ethiopia
african
african union (au)
african union commission
grain
food supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105856561_0:150:3001:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_11bf8056b6d018f31d0504c3c69aa16f.jpg
Africa Union's Commissioner Albert Muchanga has outlined the increase of Ethiopia's role in promoting intra-African trade in an interview to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) published on Thursday. Recent initiation of Ethiopia’s wheat exportation and energy supply to neighboring states is enhancing African interstate trade and speeding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation, Albert Muchanga stated.He has noted that the state has moved forward in ensuring food security and increasing its wheat production.While speaking to ENA, Muchanga also elaborated on the AfCFTA implementation, noting that the planned common external tariff in the continent will positively influence the process.As of now, according to the commissioner, the African Union is assessing the customs union readiness for removing tariffs barriers.The statement comes as Ethiopia signed a contract earlier this year to export 300,000 tons of wheat to six countries, including Kenya and Sudan.Most recently, Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide announced that the nation was preparing to seal a deal to supply $200 million of wheat to non-governmental organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, as Addis Ababa managed to overcome its dependence on wheat imports.
https://sputniknews.com/20230202/eaeu-has-good-strategic-opportunities-in-africa-experts-say-1106907273.html
africa
east africa
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105856561_174:0:2825:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_f459647cf81cd0709eaf726cb0607742.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
commissioner albert muchanga, africa union's commissioner, africa union's commissioner albert muchanga, africa, african union, albert muchanga, food security, au commissioner praises ethiopia's role in promoting intra-african trade, food supplies, food supply, ethiopia, wheat exportation, wheat exports, africa food suppies, grains, grain exports .
commissioner albert muchanga, africa union's commissioner, africa union's commissioner albert muchanga, africa, african union, albert muchanga, food security, au commissioner praises ethiopia's role in promoting intra-african trade, food supplies, food supply, ethiopia, wheat exportation, wheat exports, africa food suppies, grains, grain exports .
AU Commissioner Praises Ethiopia's Role in Promoting Intra-African Trade
African states are presently working to increase collective efforts to boost mutual trade. Ethiopia has followed suit, opting to contribute to the process by launching its very own wheat export campaign.
Africa Union's Commissioner Albert Muchanga has outlined the increase of Ethiopia's role in promoting intra-African trade
in an interview to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) published on Thursday.
Recent initiation of Ethiopia’s wheat exportation and energy supply to neighboring states is enhancing African interstate trade and speeding the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation, Albert Muchanga stated.
He has noted that the state has moved forward in ensuring food security
and increasing its wheat production.
“Ethiopia was able to attain sufficiency in wheat production by getting credits from the African Development Bank and the increased investment, which is agribusiness …and now they are able to export to the rest of the region; that is intra-African trade. One of the critical questions of Africa is energy; it can be electricity, oil or gas. So for countries that can trade their surplus energy to the rest of Africa is most welcome; that is intra-Africa trade. That is what we want,” he stated.
While speaking to ENA, Muchanga also elaborated on the AfCFTA implementation, noting that the planned common external tariff in the continent will positively influence the process.
“When we create a customs union, it means that we have united, integrated the customs regime of all the African countries; that is why it is called a customs union. …And it creates bigger, more integrated market,” he outlined.
As of now, according to the commissioner, the African Union is assessing the customs union readiness for removing tariffs barriers.
The statement comes as Ethiopia signed a contract earlier this year to export 300,000 tons of wheat to six countries, including Kenya and Sudan.
Most recently, Ethiopian Minister of Finance Ahmed Shide announced
that the nation was preparing to seal a deal to supply $200 million of wheat to non-governmental organizations, including the UN World Food Programme, as Addis Ababa managed to overcome its dependence on wheat imports.