https://sputniknews.com/20230217/astronomers-discover-jaw-dropping-auroras-on-jupiters-four-major-moons-1107524792.html

Astronomers Discover Jaw-Dropping Auroras on Jupiter's Four Major Moons

Astronomers Discover Jaw-Dropping Auroras on Jupiter's Four Major Moons

Research teams from Boston University, using Keck Observatory's High-Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES), were able to find evidence of auroras on the moons of Jupiter such as Io, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

2023-02-17T02:53+0000

2023-02-17T02:53+0000

2023-02-17T02:54+0000

science & tech

aurora borealis

research

jupiter

jupiter’s ganymede

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095691139_0:54:1025:630_1920x0_80_0_0_2584020276ff6edba0447189c76e967b.jpg

Research teams from Boston University, using Keck Observatory's High-Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES) as well as high-resolution spectrographs at the Large Binocular Telescope and Apache Point Observatory, have found evidence of auroras on the moons of Jupiter - Io, Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.Scientists have noted the unusual nature of the formation of some of these Auroras. On three of moons, with the exception of Ganymede, such phenomena are possible due to volcanic emissions from the surface of Io. Once in space, the matter in these ejections reacts with sunlight. The already irradiated emissions then enter the atmospheres of the other satellites, allowing auroras to occur.However, scientists also point out that because of Jupiter's strong gravitational field and changing surface temperatures on these moons, auroras can change their brightness.However, scientists add that the composition of the gases in Jupiter's atmosphere is also important. It is this factor that allows the red color in the polar lights of Jupiter's moons to be 15 times brighter than the green.The orange color of the auroras on Io is due to sodium compounds, while the crimson light, first described in a new paper, comes from potassium.Both articles, "Io's Optical Aurorae in Jupiter's Shadow" and "The Optical Aurorae of Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto" were published in The Planetary Science Journal on this week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

aurora borealis, aurore, io, ganymede, callisto, europa, jupiter moon atmosphere