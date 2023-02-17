International
All 5 Ex-Police Officers Charged in Death of Tyre Nichols Plead Not Guilty: Lawyers
All five of the former Memphis Police Department officers charged with murder and other crimes for the death of Tyre Nichols last month are pleading not guilty to the charges against them, their lawyers said during an arraignment hearing Friday.
The five former officers pleaded not guilty to crimes including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and official misconduct for allegedly beating and killing Nichols, a 29-year old black man, following a traffic stop. All five officers charged in Nichols’ death are also black. Judge James Jones said the case may take a significant amount of time due to the voluminous amount of discovery. Jones urged patience from all parties involved, adding he would not allow any behavior that jeopardized the defendants’ right to a fair trial. The next court date in the case is set for May 1, Jones also said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - All five of the former Memphis Police Department officers charged with murder and other crimes for the death of Tyre Nichols last month are pleading not guilty to the charges against them, their lawyers said during an arraignment hearing Friday.
The five former officers pleaded not guilty to crimes including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and official misconduct for allegedly beating and killing Nichols, a 29-year old black man, following a traffic stop. All five officers charged in Nichols’ death are also black.
Judge James Jones said the case may take a significant amount of time due to the voluminous amount of discovery. Jones urged patience from all parties involved, adding he would not allow any behavior that jeopardized the defendants’ right to a fair trial.
The next court date in the case is set for May 1, Jones also said.
