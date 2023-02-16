https://sputniknews.com/20230216/young-people-can-lose-10-of-future-earnings-because-of-covid-19-measures-world-bank-1107514590.html

Young People Can Lose 10% of Future Earnings Because of COVID-19 Measures: World Bank

Young People Can Lose 10% of Future Earnings Because of COVID-19 Measures: World Bank

Young people could lose up to 10% of their earnings in the future because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic measures, the World Bank said in a new report on Thursday.

2023-02-16T16:30+0000

2023-02-16T16:30+0000

2023-02-16T16:30+0000

economy

covid-19

world bank

young people

earnings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104775/38/1047753899_0:0:3177:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_1caf31902c036a20f06cccdae8985357.jpg

"The new World Bank report, ‘Collapse and Recovery: How COVID-19 Eroded Human Capital and What to Do About It,’ analyzes global data on the pandemic’s impacts on young people at key developmental stages: early childhood (0-5 years), school age (6-14 years), and youth (15-24 years)," it said. "It found that today’s students could lose up to 10% of their future earnings due to COVID-19-induced education shocks. And the cognitive deficit in today’s toddlers could translate into a 25% decline in earnings when these children are adults." The pandemic significantly restricted the ability to acquire knowledge and to maintain healthcare, as many education-related, job training and maternal services were disrupted in numerous countries, the report said. World Bank President David Malpass warned in the report that the COVID-19 pandemic measures, especially school closures, threatened to wipe out decades of progress in building human capital. Malpass pointed out the importance of targeted measures to reverse the losses in foundational learning, health and skills. The World Bank warned in the report that preschool-age children in different countries have lost about 30% of their learning in early language and literacy as well as in mathematics as compared to pre-pandemic cohorts. "Among school-age children, on average, for every 30 days of school closures, students lost about 32 days of learning," the report said. Such a situation happened because of school closures and ineffective remote learning measures. At the same time, nearly 1 billion children in low- and middle-income countries missed out on at least a full year of in-person schooling due to school closures, and more than 700 million missed one and a half years, the report said. "As a result, learning poverty - already 57% before the pandemic - has increased further in these countries, with an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds unable to understand a basic written text," the report said. The international community should take urgent actions to improve the situation, the report said. In the short term, that means targeted campaigns for vaccinations and nutritional supplementation, increasing access to pre-primary education, and support for adapted training, job intermediation, entrepreneurship programs, and new workforce-oriented initiatives are crucial, the report said. "In the longer term, countries need to build agile, resilient, and adaptive health, education, and social protection systems that can better prepare for and respond to current and future shocks," the report added.

https://sputniknews.com/20230104/who-chief-hopes-covid-19-pandemic-ends-in-2023-1106042228.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221227/latest-twitter-file-reveals-censorship-of-covid-19-info-inconvenient-to-us-govt-1105827910.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

young people, young people earnings, covid-19, covid pandemic, how covid affected young people, covid pandemic measures, disruptions caused by covid, covid impact on youth